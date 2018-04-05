Sigma Announces an Exclusive Clamp-On Ring 162mm COR-11 for Its Sought-After Cine 14mm T2 FF

Ronkonkoma, NY – April 5, 2018 –The Sigma Corporation today announced the newest accessory for its Cine High Speed 14mm T2 FF Prime Lens – theClamp-On Ring 162mm COR-11, which extends the front diameter of the lens to 162mm. When attached to a wide-angle matte box compatible with 6.6" x 6.6" square type filters such as the ARRI LMB-6 (2-stage), the setup allows cinematographers to film on full-frame cameras without undesired vignetting. The Sigma COR-11 is also compatible with SF Ex-tender SF-E1 (optional) and other third-party accessories. Sigma continues to expand its Cine offering by providing solutions to the increasing demand for cine lenses compatible with digital cinema cameras with large format sensors.

The Clamp-On Ring 162mm COR-11, along with Sigma Cine lens lines – High Speed S35 Zoom, FF Zoom and FF High Speed Prime, will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 9th through April 12th in booth C10308.

Pricing and availability of Sigma COR-11 will be announced at a later date.

