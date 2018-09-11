Sigma Adds Three New Lenses to Its Cine Lens Lineup

September 11, 2018 – Sigma is pleased to announce the development of three new Sigma Cine lenses in the FF High Speed Prime Line: 28mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF and 105mm T1.5 FF. With these additions, the FF High Speed Prime Line now includes ten lenses covering 14mm to 135mm and T1.5 to T2, giving cinematographers even more options to empower their artistic expression and take their cinematic vision to the next level.

Available for test-shooting at the 2018 IBC Show in Amsterdam from September 14-18, 2018, attendees are welcome to visit the Sigma booth 12.D64 to get hands-on with the new cine lenses.

New Models in the Sigma Cine FF High Speed Prime Line

All the lenses in the FF High Speed Prime Line, including the brand new 28mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF and 105mm T1.5 FF, are compatible with full-frame image sensors and optimized for ultra-high-resolution 6K-8K shooting.

All three lenses come in PL, EF and E mounts with lens support foot and cap included. The 105mm T1.5 FF is expected to start shipping in October 2018, the 40mm T1.5 FF in the end of 2018, and the 28mm T1.5 FF in early 2019. Pricing for each new model will be announced at the time of availability. For further technical specifications and lens characteristics and high-resolution product images, please download the full announcements here: https://bit.ly/2O46Gen.

Development of LPL Mount

In the future, the Sigma Cine lens series will include an LPL mount, the new lens mount optimized for the large format sensor released by ARRI in 2018. The planned release date for the Sigma Cine lenses in LPL mount is 2019 or later.

