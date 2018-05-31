SEACHANGE LAUNCHES POWERFUL CLOUD-BASED, END-TO-END MULTI-SCREEN VIDEO MANAGEMENT AND DELIVERY PLATFORM

ACTON, Mass. (May 31, 2018) — Video solutions pioneering innovator SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) today debuted a new video management and delivery platform, PanoramiC, that equips video providers with a comprehensive cloud-based, end-to-end service designed to optimize and personalize their viewers’ video experience. This new, highly scalable Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering enables video providers to quickly and cost-effectively deploy complete multi-screen video services for live/linear, VOD and time-shifted TV, across both managed IP and unmanaged OTT networks.

PanoramiC is a turnkey, fully integrated delivery platform with a powerful standard set of advanced functions and multiple monetization models. PanoramiC combines the scalable components of the SeaChange cFlow™ video management and monetization portfolio with complementary streaming solution elements from ATEME, ATES Networks, Broadpeak, and castLabs. This combination of pre-integrated, multi-vendor “best-of-breed” platform elements with a subscription-based service model offers a robust, cost-effective, market-proven option for video providers building their multiscreen video businesses.

"OTT delivery disrupted video entertainment. PanoramiC is now disrupting the way OTT and IP-based video platforms are built." said Ed Terino, Chief Executive Officer, SeaChange. "With PanoramiC, we've solved several key challenges by enabling video providers to control, manage, personalize and monetize their multi-screen/VOD offerings with an open, modular and fully-integrated cloud-based platform. In doing so, we’re enabling the democratization of ‘video everywhere’ and facilitating new opportunities, business models and industries.”

PanoramiC supports delivery to a wide array of viewer devices, including Android TV, Android mobile, tvOS, iOS, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and browsers, allowing quick and efficient deployment of video across multiple platforms. And with built-in capabilities including workflow (transcoding, DRM, packaging, and more), meta-data enrichment, authentication, session management, merchandising and user experience management, video providers can deliver rich, increasingly personalized and engaging viewing experiences – indivisual™ experiences - to their customers.

“Video providers are looking for an IP digital platform on which they can quickly and reliably launch new services, using a ‘pay as you grow’ model,” said Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO, Broadpeak. “We recognize that the PanoramiC platform, built from best-of-breed components including our origin packager and streaming technologies, will answer that need, and help video providers differentiate while achieving an unbeatable time to market.”

The PanoramiC Platform's advanced video services and monetization benefits include: Live OTT (EPG, Subscription, Pay-Per-View, Day-Pass), Time-shifted TV (Pause live, Restart, Catch-up) and VOD (SVOD, AVOD, FVOD, Download2Play).

In addition, the platform’s highly competitive Pay-As-You-Grow subscription pricing delivers a flexible and scalable deployment model for video service providers of any sector or size. Additional PanoramiC features include:

• Automated Content Management

• Powerful Back-office, Merchandising and Offer Management

• Premium Client Software (UI/UX)

• CRM Provisioning

• EPG Ingest

• Live Stream Ingest

• Multi-DRM

• Entitlement Check

• CDN Origin

• Key Management

• Transcoding

• HLS/DASH Support

• Client SSO

“By working with our customers over many years, we know that building and maintaining a comprehensive, reliable streaming platform requires a great deal of time, expertise, and money,” said Michel Artières, President and CEO, Ateme. “We embraced the opportunity to enable SeaChange to offer a more open, multi-vendor solution that could simplify the management of increasingly complex workflows that our customers face in the age of online video.”

“The needs of today’s video providers require a comprehensive ‘big picture’ perspective on increasingly complex video operations that only SeaChange can bring,” said Terino. “We recognized that an open, pre-integrated multi-vendor processing and delivery solution, built around a strong video management foundation, would offer the benefits of multi-vendor innovation, rapid service deployment and accelerated feature creation – all under a single PaaS subscription model. PanoramiC is our response to this pressing industry need.”

