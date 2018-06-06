SDVoE Alliance & Audinate Collaborate on Integrated Audio and Video Control Platform

SDVoE™ Alliance, the industry consortium driving standardization of no-compromise AV signal transport over Ethernet, and Audinate, developer of the leading audio networking technology Dante, today announced their collaboration on an integrated AV control environment. In addition, Audinate has joined the SDVoE Alliance as a contributing member.

Dante distributes a virtually unlimited number of high-quality, uncompressed audio channels across IP networks. It is the de facto audio networking choice for professional audio manufacturers, having been adopted by over 400 companies and integrated into over 1,400 commercially available products.

SDVoE technology is ideal for all AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency, uncompromised video. It provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.

“We have long heard from our customers that they want an integrated, interoperable way to control their video over IP alongside their Dante audio,” stated Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Our partnership with the SDVoE Alliance and our demonstration of an integrated control platform at InfoComm is the first step toward making this interoperable IP audio and video experience a reality.”

There are numerous markets and applications that can benefit from an integrated multi-channel audio and video over IP solution, including corporate conference rooms, lecture halls in higher education, digital signage in retail, sports books in casinos, houses of worship and more.

“Audinate’s Dante audio over IP solution won the race to be the standard technology for moving audio across an IT network without compromise,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The SDVoE Alliance is proud to be the only industry organization promoting the same, no-compromise performance in the realm of video over IP. The synergies that will be created by melding the SDVoE platform and the ubiquity of Dante are huge. The entire AV industry will benefit from this partnership.”

Demonstrations of Dante Controller managing SDVoE signal routing will be featured at InfoComm 2018 (Las Vegas, June 6-8) in the SDVoE Alliance booth N720 and the Audinate booth C456. In addition, Aidan Williams from Audinate will present “Dante and SDVoE Integration” in the alliance booth each day. For a complete list of SDVoE 20/20 in-booth education sessions, and to pre-register, visit the SDVoE website

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8. For more information, visit www.audinate.com.

About the SDVoE Alliance

SDVoE is an initialism for “Software Defined Video over Ethernet”. The SDVoE Alliance is a non-profit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers and consultants. Training and installer certification are also part of the mandate. The SDVoE Alliance founding members are Aquantia, Christie Digital, NETGEAR, Semtech, Sony and ZeeVee. All interested parties are invited to join the alliance and work toward its goals. For more information, visit sdvoe.org and follow us on Twitter @SDVoE.