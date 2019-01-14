RTI's Latest 4K HDBaseT Video Distribution Solutions Are Now Shipping in The Americas

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 14, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that the next generation of the company's video distribution solutions is now available in the Americas. Building on the partnership with Pulse Eight, an award-winning developer of AV distribution systems, RTI's new lineup includes HDBaseT matrix switches, extender sets, and accessories with the latest technology and class-leading features.

Utilizing the latest Class C+DSC HDBaseT technology, the new video distribution solutions from RTI include the flagship VHU-8x 8 x 10 Matrix Switch and VHT-Ux Extender Set, which deliver Ultra HD 4K HDR with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over a single category cable. The result is a visually lossless video image with incredible color depth and contrast. These benefits are all possible over distances up to 328 feet (100 meters) with no latency. RTI also offers the VHD-4x and VHD-8x 4 x 4 and 8 x 10 HDBaseT Matrix Switches and the VHP-1x HDBaseT Class B Extender Set for the delivery of Ultra HD 4K video up to 131 feet.

RTI's new matrix switches are loaded with installer-friendly features to simplify setup and enable ongoing support. To speed up installations, the VHU-8x, VHD-4x, and VHD-8x utilize auto-discovery of connected devices and display the I/O setup on a web-based interface. To ensure a rock-solid installation and fast troubleshooting, the units also have a suite of built-in diagnostics capabilities, including cable quality testing and remote monitoring.

Additional solutions in RTI's video distribution lineup include the VDX-14x 1 x 4 HDBaseT Splitter. Ideal for sports bars, lobbies, and retail spaces, the unit allows a single video source to be distributed simultaneously to four displays. For deployments with legacy displays or projectors, the VDS-1x HDMI UHD 18-Gbps Downscaler converts 4K video to 1080p in real time, allowing all displays in the installation to access the highest quality video content.

"Across the board, our new HDBaseT products offer the perfect combination of the latest technology and complete feature set, which truly sets them apart," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "It starts with powerful installation and troubleshooting tools for our dealers and the result is stunning video quality for end users. When you see the capabilities of these products first-hand, it's easy to understand why they are at the top of their class."

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app is engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and brings unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/190114RTI.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_HDBaseT_Solutions.png

Photo Caption: RTI's latest video distribution solutions include HDBaseT matrix switches, extender sets, and more for the reliable delivery of Ultra HD 4K HDR video with no latency.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RTICorp%20latest%204K%20HDBaseT%20video%20distribution%20solutions%20are%20now%20shipping%20in%20North%20America.%20Lineup%20includes%20HDBaseT%20matrix%20switches%20and%20extender%20sets%20for%20the%20delivery%20of%204K%20UHD%20HDR%20up%20to%20328%20ft.%20%23AVtweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2SNKZBF

Follow RTI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp