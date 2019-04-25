RTI Now Shipping VMS-741 4K Quad MultiViewer

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — April 25, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced that the company is now shipping its VMS-741 7x1 4K Quad MultiViewer. The powerful presentation switcher and scaler takes advantage of the 4K resolution of today's flat panel TVs and projectors to combine video from up to four sources onto one display.

The VMS-741 4K MultiViewer is ideal for conference rooms, lecture halls, worship spaces, and other installations requiring a wide range of video sources with differing resolutions and formats. To meet the unique challenges of these environments, the unit combines AV switching with advanced scaling to display content from up to seven sources. Supported video input formats include HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. The innovative solution also offers an HDBaseT input to allow convenient video delivery from remote sources via a source plate or matrix.

In addition to time-saving collaboration, the VMS-741 offers amazing flexibility for the user, allowing up to four video sources to be displayed simultaneously on one display. Whether it's a multimedia presentation in a house of worship or a screen showing multiple games in a sports bar, with 16 video window layout combinations, any 4K display becomes the ultimate video wall alternative. The innovative VMS-741 also offers audio embedding and de-embedded audio outputs.

"Whether they are a commercial or residential dealer, everyone has a use case for which the VMS-741 is the perfect solution," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "Whether their clients are looking for easy content sharing, media-rich presentations, or the ability to watch four football games at once, the power and versatility of the VMS-741 makes it an excellent problem- solver."

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/190425RTI.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_VMS-741.png

Photo Caption: The RTI VMS-741 4K MultiViewer, now shipping, is designed for meeting spaces, auditoriums, sports bars, and other installations requiring a wide range of video sources with differing resolutions and formats.

Follow RTI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp