RTI Names Pulse-Eight as Master Distributor in the UK

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — April 29, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced an update to its UK distributor network. The company has named Pulse-Eight, an award-winning developer of AV distribution systems, as its master distributor in the UK to expand the distribution of RTI in the country.

The expanded relationship between RTI and Pulse-Eight follows a strategic partnership announced last August that served to bring the power of Pulse-Eight's class-leading video distribution technology solutions to the Americas under the RTI brand. As RTI's master distributor in the UK, Pulse-Eight will stock the company's line of control, automation, and AV distribution solutions for RTI dealers and distributors in the country, while providing them with service and support.

"RTI and Pulse-Eight have been working on a strategic partnership based on the tight integration of our two product lines," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "As we began to understand the value of each other's resources, together we determined that Pulse-Eight's presence in the UK presented a unique opportunity for both companies. We're grateful for the dedicated distribution support Invision has given us for the last 10 years and look forward to offering dealers even more local support as we continue to build the RTI brand across the UK."

"Our partnership with RTI has made a big impact, and we're excited to take the next step as the company's master distributor in the UK," said Martin Ellis, Managing Director of Pulse-Eight. "We will continue to support Invision and we are looking forward to working closely with RTI, developing our strategic partnership in the UK, in order to meet the control and AV distribution needs of its customers."

Pulse-Eight and RTI will both be exhibiting at EI Live in Farnborough, UK on April 30 and May 1, 2019 at booths 116 and 150, respectively.

For more information visit www.pulse-eight.com or www.rticorp.com.

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

