RTI Names Clint Forberg as Director of Training

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 22, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced Clint Forberg as its Director of Training. Previously serving as RTI's Central United States Regional Business Manager, in his new role Forberg will oversee all RTIXCEL training programs, including the RTIXCEL Online learning management system (LMS), live TechTalk webinars, RTIXCEL Live on-site training seminars, and the three-day RTIXCEL Experience, hosted at RTI headquarters in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Forberg has 30 years of experience in the CE industry. Since August 2017, he has been responsible for sales management and business development for RTI across a 16-state territory. Previously with the company, he served for nine years as Director of Training and Eastern U.S. Sales Manager. Forberg has also held the position of Director of Dealer Development at Kaleidescape and has contributed to the growth of companies such as Bose Corporation and Clifford Electronics through sales, management, and technical positions.

"Clint's in-depth knowledge of the custom installation industry and RTI products is second to none, and throughout his career with us he's played a pivotal role in both our training initiatives and sales efforts," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome him back to his role of Director of Training, and can't wait to have him at the helm as our RTIXCEL program takes off."

"It's great to be getting back to my roots at RTI," said Forberg. "Dealer training has always been a high priority for the company and something we're known for throughout the industry. The RTIXCEL program takes our efforts to an entirely new level, providing a variety of options to accommodate integrators' busy schedules and preferred learning styles. It's a one-of-a-kind offering, and I look forward to helping it evolve with our dealers' needs."

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

# # #

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/190122RTI.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI_Clint-Forberg.jpg

Photo Caption: RTI's Clint Forberg to Lead RTIXCEL Training Program as Director of Training

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RTICorp%20Clint%20Forberg%20takes%20director%20of%20training%20position%20once%20again,%20leads%20new%20RTIXCEL%20training%20program%20%23AVtweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2U3n41c

Follow RTI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp