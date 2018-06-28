RTI Introduces New Driver for Luxul Intelligent Network PDUs

Two-Way Driver Allows for Integration of Luxul PDU-8 and PDU-16 Into RTI Control and Automation Systems for Outlet Control and Scheduling

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — June 28, 2018 —RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced a two-way driver for Luxul’s PDU-8 and PDU-16 intelligent network power distribution units (PDU). Developed by RTI, the new driver allows integrators to integrate the units seamlessly into RTI automation and control systems, providing their customers with convenient outlet control, scheduling, reporting, and customization capabilities.

“Luxul is well-known for network products tailored to A/V integrators’ needs, and its recently introduced intelligent PDUs are another great addition to their lineup,” said Mike Everett, Vice President of Global Sales for RTI. “This driver makes it easy to incorporate these devices as an extension of the RTI control system and provides convenient outlet control to power cycle devices on demand or even on a schedule.”

The rack-mountable PDU-8 features eight controllable outlets and one non-controllable convenience outlet, while the PDU-16 offers eight controllable outlets and eight additional non-controllable outlets. Fast and easy to set up, the Luxul units allow for the local monitoring and rebooting of unresponsive devices, while their self-healing function performs reboots automatically to avoid costly truck rolls and service calls for integrators. Power management features for the PDUs include MOV surge and spike protection for connected equipment in addition to remote sequencing for controlled startup and shutdown.

“To create a better customer experience and reduce service calls, an intelligent PDU is a must for any installation,” said Mike Grubb, Vice President of Marketing with Luxul. “At the same time, there is high demand by customers to control all of the electronics in their home or office using one unified system. With the ability to seamlessly integrate our PDU-8 and PDU-16 into the RTI ecosystem, integrators can easily meet both requirements.”

