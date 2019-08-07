RTI Introduces Driver for IP Control of LG's Latest Smart TVs

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Aug. 7, 2019 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, today announced that the company has developed a driver for IP control of select 2018 and 2019 LG AI ThinQ TVs, including OLED and select NanoCell models. By utilizing a network connection, the new driver simplifies the integration of LG TVs into RTI automation and control systems to provide consumers with premium control options.

With the driver released today, integrators can provide their clients with direct one-button access to external sources and up to 10 webOS apps on LG TVs, such as Hulu, Netflix, or YouTube. Users can control the screens using the RTI interface of their choice, where they can view feedback on volume levels, the current source/app input, and more. By connecting to the LG displays via the network, the driver eliminates the need for integrators to run additional IR emitters or serial cables.

"LG has been producing televisions for over 60 years, and its technology has evolved to deliver an absolutely stunning home entertainment experience," said Ed McConaghay, CEO of RTI. "We couldn't be more excited to make it simpler for integrators to incorporate these popular displays into their customers' RTI systems, and to provide users with one-button access to their favorite content sources."

"At LG, we only team up with the most trusted names in home automation, and we are pleased to add RTI to our list of partners," said Joseph Colombo, CI Technical Manager for LG. "With the company's new driver, dealers can seamlessly integrate our latest displays into their customers' smart homes to deliver a full-featured control experience."

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and the ProPanels® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

