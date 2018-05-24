RTI Announces Integration With Channel Vision’s Elite Series SI-8000 IP Front Door Station

Allows Residents to Answer and Unlock the Front Door from Intercom Compatible RTI Controllers

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — May 24, 2018 —RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced integration with Channel Vision Technology’s Elite Series SI-8000 front door station, allowing it to be used with RTI control devices featuring intercom capabilities.

Channel Vision’s SI-8000 features a built-in IP camera that allows residents to receive video calls when visitors ring the doorbell, while an integrated strike provides the capability to unlock the door. This brings the front door station into the RTI ecosystem, allowing residents to answer and unlock the door from intercom-compatible RTI controllers. Full support for video intercom is supported on the KX10 in-wall touchpanel and CX10 countertop/under-cabinet touchpanels. In addition, RTI’s KX3 and KX7 in-wall touchpanels, CX7 countertop/under-cabinet touchpanel, and flagship T3x remote control, provide audio intercom capabilities when integrated with the SI-8000.

“We are extremely pleased to have Channel Vision as an integration partner,” said Mike Everett, vice president of Global Sales, RTI. “By combining Channel Vision’s popular IP front door station and the RTI control environment, our dealers can offer their clients the added convenience and security they desire.”

“This is our first partner integration, and we couldn’t be more pleased for it to be with RTI, the control platform of choice for many installers,” said Darrel Hauk, president and CEO of Channel Vision Technology. “We are especially excited for integration with the CX10 touchpanel and can’t wait to see video calls on its WXGA-resolution LCD screen.”

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

Visit RTI at InfoComm 2018, Booth N422

# # #

About RTI

With a 25-year heritage of innovation, RTI delivers the connected world to users’ fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for residential and commercial applications. The company’s award-winning solutions let users take complete control over their home or business with ease, bringing together entertainment, distributed A/V, lighting, climate, security, and more into one simple user interface. For dealers, RTI’s systems are backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer programming software, which allows them to deliver a completely customized control experience and powerful third-party integration.

Guided by a passion for redefining the limits of engineering, the RTI portfolio of powerful, yet affordable, central processors, A/V distribution products, Apple and Android™ apps, in-wall touchpanels, and beautiful handheld remotes deliver smart and reliable control in elegant form factors. Part of the RTI family of innovative control solutions, the Pro Control line of easy-to-program handheld remote controls, control processors, and ProPanel app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities built-in and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for enhanced, fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/RTI/180524RTI.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/RTI/RTI-Video-Intercom-CX10_KX10.jpeg

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Twitter:https://twitter.com/RTICorp

Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/rticorp

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/rti-corp