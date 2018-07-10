Embrionix Strengthens North American Sales Team With Appointment of Roy Folkman as Director of Sales

Embrionix is pleased to welcome Roy Folkman to its sales team as Director of Sales. In his new role, Folkman will focus on creating opportunities and long-term value for key Embrionix customers across North America, while supporting business development efforts. He reports to Denis Pare, Embrionix vice president of sales.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Roy onboard at this important juncture in the company’s growth,” said Pare. “Roy brings a strong history of business growth in our industry achieved through a combination of customer focus, integrity, and deep knowledge of complex media systems.”

Folkman joins Embrionix after twelve years at Miranda Technologies and Grass Valley, a Belden brand. He most recently held the position of strategic account manager serving major U.S. networks and station groups. His 20-year sales career includes positions with Major Technologies, Acura Technologies and Adcom Electronics. Prior to this he served for over twelve years in various technology-related positions including senior engineer at Rainmaker Digital Pictures and chief engineer at Post Haste Video. Folkman is based outside of Toronto, Canada.