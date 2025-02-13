Riedel Appoints Anthony Zuyderhoff Executive Director Global Sales for Products

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that it appointed Anthony Zuyderhoff as its new executive director global sales for the Product Division, effective Feb. 1.

Zuyderhoff brings an impressive track record to the new position of more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and broadcast technology industries, with leadership roles spanning global sales, sales engineering, general management and marketing. Based in the U.K., Zuyderhoff will be responsible for overseeing international product sales and sales operations and will be part of the Product Division Management Board.

“Anthony's diverse background and global experience make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Jan Eveleens, head of product division at Riedel Communications. “His extensive international experience as a sales leader, combined with his expertise in various aspects of our industry, will be instrumental in furthering Riedel's growth and strengthening our relationships with customers worldwide. We are delighted to welcome him to the Riedel family.”

Before joining Riedel, Zuyderhoff worked most recently at Thomson Broadcast, where he was instrumental in transforming the organization's international strategy. Initially brought on as chief strategy officer, he was quickly elevated to deputy CEO/chief revenue officer, leading sales, presales, marketing, and supply chain. Prior to this role, he served as senior vice president of sales, marketing, and customer enablement at CommScope, where he managed global teams, drove revenue targets exceeding $1.5 billion, and launched innovative product strategies across multiple continents. Zuyderhoff also previously led the video business at CommScope as senior vice president and general manager, managing engineering and product teams across 14 countries worldwide.

“Riedel's reputation for cutting-edge technology and commitment to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with my own professional values,” said Zuyderhoff. “I'm excited to leverage my diverse background in sales, general management, marketing, and new product introduction to support Riedel's global customer base. By working closely with our talented regional teams and partners, I aim to drive new opportunities for growth and deliver the innovative solutions that Riedel is known for across international markets.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net .