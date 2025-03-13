Sponsored: Introducing Actus X – Game-Changing Broadcast Monitoring Technology with Added Applications

In the dynamic world of broadcast media, it is crucial to utilize efficient workflows to maintain quality while managing multiple formats, adapting to new industry standards, and staying compliant with regulations. Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud-based workflows have opened new doors for increased automation based on intelligence-driven content analysis.



With these challenges and opportunities in mind, Actus Digital announces Actus X, the tenth generation of its Intelligent Monitoring Platform that builds on the company’s expertise delivering real-time QA monitoring, advanced compliance logging, and AI-media insight systems to broadcasters, networks, MVPDs, and government agencies.



For those adding ATSC 3.0 now or in the future, Actus is the preferred monitoring solution. For over 20-years, Actus has always integrated support for the latest popular standards into their platform, so whether a broadcaster has ATSC 3.0 from day one or they want a system that will adapt to add or transition channels in the future… the same investment works for 1.0, 3.0, OTT/FAST Channels, 2110, literally any broadcast technology their organization may evolve to.

Advancing Quality Assurance and Compliance

Actus X offers a comprehensive approach to broadcast monitoring with a browser-based interface that allows users to set thresholds and categorize alerts into Problems, Errors, Quality of Experience (QoE), and Quality of Service (QoS), with dynamically adjusting notification workflows for more precise control and improved Quality Assurance.



Real-time monitoring with prioritized alerting ensures that broadcasters can quickly detect and respond to signal degradation, transmission errors, or compliance violations, minimizing disruptions and maintaining the highest on-air quality.

Actus MV Contains Ground-breaking Must-See-To-Appreciate Multiviewer Technology

Multiviewers have been fundamental in master control rooms for decades but are often hindered by rigid layouts and limited multiviewer-heads due to heavy processing requirements. Actus MV eliminates traditional multiviewer constraints with unlimited, easily-customized layouts and no-charge multiviewer heads. This is made possible by an engineering approach that minimizes resource requirements for multiviewer generation… and delivers access and control of the same or unique multiviewer configuration and views to each individual user.

Interactive multiviewer-wall capabilities allow clicking to hear any tile, rewinding from live within Penalty boxes, and stepping through round-robin probepoints/channel carousels. Advanced data-visualization shows SCTE trigger details, Nielsen SIDs, download bitrates for OTT streams, TS Analysis, Loudness data, and more. Actus MV flexibility supports all popular baseband/TV/OTT formats and enables smooth operation across any number of locations with unlimited access to any number of custom layouts.

AI-Driven Insights for Smarter Decision-Making

The role of Artificial Intelligence has expanded to play an important role in media monitoring. Actus X integrates AI-powered analysis to extract meaningful insights from content.



News teams can leverage the same investment made for engineering to analyze news coverage in real-time to monitor breaking stories and identify new advertisers, while government agencies can monitor live news and direct-camera footage to identify security threats and political narratives.

What Actus X Means for the Future of Broadcast Monitoring

Everyone is being asked to do more with less so broadcasters must invest in tools that simplify complexity and enhance efficiency, moving toward greater automation, cloud-based solutions, and AI-powered workflows.



Actus X is a value leader, providing affordable standalone appliances that piece together seamlessly and expand capabilities that extend value throughout an organization by utilizing any combination of this six-product platform.



It allows users to invest in one or several of the components they need today, with scalability to add additional features they may need in the future, including from: 1) Quality monitoring and compliance logging with QA Compliance Logger, 2) a flexible interactive Multiviewer in Actus MV, 3) OTT monitoring and analysis in OTT StreamWatch, 4) Clipping and content repurposing (with automation if desired) on Actus Clip Factory Pro, 5) Centralized post-STB monitoring with Actus RVM (Remote Video Monitoring), and 6) effective AI-powered content analysis with Actus AI Media Insight.

With the unveiling of Actus X at NAB 2025, Actus raises the bar and sets a new standard for intelligent broadcast monitoring.



(Image credit: Actus Digital)

About Actus Digital

Since 2005, Actus Digital intelligent monitoring systems have been trusted by broadcasters and those monitoring media. Beyond its renowned QA Compliance Logger , Actus offers: Actus MV (interactive multiviewer), Actus AI Media Insight (AI-powered content analysis), Clip Factory Pro (content repurposing for social/OTT/VOD), OTT StreamWatch (OTT monitoring), and Actus RVM (remote post-STB monitoring).

(Image credit: Actus Digital)

With over 2,000 installations worldwide, its browser-based platform serves broadcasters, regulators, and government agencies. Actus Digital provides turnkey on-premises, software/VM-based, and SaaS solutions, for traditional linear television broadcast as well as OTT/FAST/IPTV channels.



The platform monitors, analyzes, and records content 24/7 from any combination of any input types, including traditional inputs as well as the newest protocols, such as ATSC 3.0, SMPTE 2110/2022-6, and all popular streaming protocols. Actus has an open API and its systems are integrated with top technology partners worldwide, further extending Actus effectiveness and value.



Actus Digital ensures best-in-class service and prioritizes customer satisfaction with 24/7 support from offices in the US, Europe, UAE, and Asia.