Sponsored: The Importance of Flexibility and Scalability in Outside Broadcasting

In today’s fast-paced broadcast landscape, OB vans are under more pressure than ever before. From the rise of UHD and HDR to the growing need to accommodate last-minute customer requests, OB crews are constantly navigating a minefield of challenges that push their systems to the limit. Whether it’s covering major live events or supporting regional productions, the ability to adapt quickly has become critical for success.

One of the biggest challenges for OB vans is keeping up with technological demands. As UHD and HDR become industry standards, the strain on existing systems grows, often forcing broadcasters to stretch their setups further.

Adding more cameras, integrating external feeds, and adjusting operator positions all contribute to this growing complexity. Broadcasters are expected to do more with less, leaving little room for error.

Common flexibility and scalability challenges in outside broadcasting

1. Technological demands and pushing systems to their limits:

As the industry continues to shift towards UHD and HDR, broadcasters need systems that can handle these increased demands. Traditional OB setups, often struggle to meet these rising expectations. Pushing hardware to its limits raises the risk of failure and increases the chance of unmet customer expectations.

2. Flexibility to add gear and adjust on the fly:

Another major issue is the need to keep OB vans flexible. Broadcasters frequently need to add new gear, integrate external feeds, or add operator positions—often at the last minute—based on customer demands. Engineers on-site want to say “yes” to every client request, but rigid systems make it difficult to accommodate these changes without significant reconfiguration.

3. The unpredictability of field production:

In the field, unknowns are inevitable, and the last thing an OB crew wants to do is spend precious time troubleshooting technical issues. Every second counts during a live production, and having to deal with sudden equipment failures, mismatched transport methods, or connectivity issues can derail an otherwise successful broadcast. Without a flexible, software-defined infrastructure in place, OB vans are more likely to face downtime and interruptions.

The need for flexible and scalable solutions

Given these challenges, modern OB vans need to be equipped with technology that offers flexibility and scalability without requiring extensive reconfiguration. CINELIVE, a North American mobile production company, faced this exact challenge while building a 4K HDR-ready mobile production truck. By leveraging Ross Video’s Ultrix platform, they were able to streamline their workflows across three verticals —corporate AV, traditional networks, and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD)—allowing them to adapt quickly to diverse production needs without compromising on quality.

“There was no doubt that it’s not just the box for this time, but it’s the box for the next several years. This thing’s going to be on the road for a long time, and I don’t want to be switching out hardware two years from now—and I’m not going to be,” says Zach Pittman, President of CINELIVE​.

CINELIVE cinematic 4K HDR live mobile production unit. (Image credit: Ross Video)

Software-defined solutions provide OB vans with the adaptability needed to handle the demands of diverse live events. This technology allows for the seamless incorporation of additional production devices, advanced processing functions, and various production formats without consuming excessive space or requiring complex I/O reconfiguration. By integrating switchers with software-defined production engines (SDPE) like the Ultrix Acuity , broadcasters can load different software profiles based on the production—whether it’s a sports broadcast, a live concert, or a corporate event—offering the flexibility to meet varying production needs, such as using one large production switcher, multiple mid-level production switchers, or a combination of both.

The ability to reconfigure systems on the fly offers another key advantage. With traditional setups, integrating new devices or adjusting workflows between productions can be cumbersome. However, software-defined solutions streamline the process, making it easier to respond to last-minute changes or unforeseen challenges during live broadcasts. This flexibility minimizes downtime and enhances overall production quality.

For instance, software-defined systems enable OB vans to easily switch between HD and UHD formats or between SDR and HDR, depending on the event’s needs. These systems also allow for the addition of replay systems, cameras, and other production devices with minimal disruption to the workflow. By simplifying the integration process, OB crews can manage more complex productions efficiently, reducing the need for additional hardware and ensuring they can handle a wide variety of live events.

The role of hyperconverged systems

To achieve true flexibility and scalability, OB vans should adopt hyperconverged systems that consolidate multiple functions—such as routing, signal processing, multiviewing, and production switching—into a single platform. This reduces the need for multiple discrete devices, simplifying the overall setup.

For example, traditional setups often require separate hardware for each function, leading to more equipment, higher power consumption, and greater cooling requirements. Hyperconverged systems integrate multiple functions into a single device, eliminating the need for separate hardware. This streamlines engineering and frees up valuable space for additional operator positions.

Another advantage of hyperconverged systems is that they enable OB vans to adjust to changes in production requirements more easily. Whether it’s scaling up for a larger event or incorporating new production devices, hyperconverged systems provide the flexibility to adapt without the need for extensive reconfiguration. This makes OB vans more versatile and capable of handling a broader range of live events, from small-scale productions to large international broadcasts.

The Ultrix platform: A game-changer for OB vans

One such hyperconverged solution is Ross Video’s Ultrix platform . Designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, Ultrix integrates routing, multiviewing, signal processing, and production switching into a single, software-defined platform. Ultrix Acuity, which combines the proven Ultrix router with Acuity switcher blades, offers even greater flexibility, allowing OB vans to mix and match signals across SDI, IP, NDI and Fiber, depending on the event’s requirements. This flexibility is powered by the SDPE blade, enabling OB vans to handle complex productions without sacrificing quality or operational efficiency.​

This software-defined architecture enables OB vans to handle a diverse range of live events, whether it’s an HD or UHD production. Ultrix eliminates the need for bulky external processing equipment and reduces the number of devices required to manage complex productions. This not only improves the operational efficiency of the OB van but also cuts down on power consumption and cooling requirements, making it a more sustainable option for broadcasters.

Ross Video’s Ultrix hyperconverged solution. (Image credit: Ross Video)

The platform’s flexibility also allows OB crews to reconfigure workflows quickly, ensuring they can respond to the unique challenges of each event. Whether adding additional production devices or switching between production formats, Ultrix makes it easy for OB vans to scale their operations without the need for costly upgrades or additional hardware. By solving a range of engineering challenges, Ultrix is the ultimate problem solver for OB vans, providing the adaptability and efficiency broadcasters need to succeed in a fast-paced environment.

Optimizing your OB van setup

When optimizing an OB van for modern live events, it’s essential to prioritize equipment that offers multifunctional capabilities, energy efficiency, and simplified integration.

Innovative Production Services, based in Australia, optimized their OB truck by incorporating a hyperconverged solution , allowing them to transition seamlessly between large-scale events and smaller productions. By reducing the amount of hardware required, they minimized the operational footprint and increased the versatility of their truck to handle a wide variety of productions efficiently​.

Hyperconverged systems, not only reduce the number of discrete devices required but also simplify the integration process by requiring less cabling. This design optimization saves time in the planning and building phases and gets your OB van on the road sooner, reducing both integration costs and deployment time.

In addition to streamlined integration, hyperconverged systems provide flexible I/O configurations, supporting a wide range of transport protocols—including SDI, Fiber, ST 2110, NDI, HDMI, MADI, and DANTE—all within a single platform.

Vatican Media, which handles some of the most widely viewed global religious events, adopted Ultrix to manage diverse signal formats , allowing them to integrate SDI, IP, and other formats seamlessly within their production workflows. By using Ultrix’s software-defined architecture, Vatican Media minimized the need for additional hardware, simplifying their setup for high-profile, complex productions.

This flexibility allows OB vans to handle a wide variety of production needs with minimal reconfiguration, enabling broadcasters to quickly adapt to changing event requirements. By consolidating processing and routing functionalities into a unified platform, hyperconverged solutions eliminate the need for excess equipment, reducing the operational footprint while still meeting the demands of complex live events. These systems simplify the design, integration, and operational phases, allowing broadcasters to focus on delivering high-quality production services with less hassle.

Adapting OB vans for the future of live production

The landscape of outside broadcasting is continuously evolving, and OB vans must be equipped to handle the demands of today’s fast-paced production environments. By adopting flexible and scalable solutions, broadcasters can future-proof their operations, ensuring they can deliver high-quality productions across a wide range of live events. While traditional setups often limit flexibility, software-defined systems offer a more adaptable and efficient way to manage modern broadcasting challenges.

Breaking New Ground in Outside Broadcasting

Outside broadcasting and live sports coverage are changing rapidly and now require innovative approaches to content delivery.

QTV has reimagined how sports are covered by combining cutting-edge technology, remote production workflows, and a passion for delivering exceptional viewing experiences.