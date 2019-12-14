RME Debuts New ADI-2 DAC FS at the 2020 NAMM Show

Anaheim, CA – December 11, 2019 – RME, [Booth 14702, ACC North Hall], German manufacturer of premium digital audio solutions, will officially launch the ADI-2 DAC FS during the 2020 NAMM Show from January 16–19, 2019. The latest addition of the ADI-2 DAC USB audio converter and headphone amp features RME’s proprietary SteadyClock FS technology. SteadyClock FS offers the lowest jitter and highest jitter immunity, excellent performance in all clock modes and high-quality analog conversion so users can hear their mix as the truest reflection of the original source with nothing added or taken away. The benefit for the user is improved performance of the D/A converter and enabling end-users to optimize their recordings and mixes because the soundstage has more depth and clarity.

New additions to the unit include improved signal-to-noise ratio providing end-users with the clearest audio available along with additional headroom of 2.5 dB and an extended infrared remote control. The IEM output has also been improved.

“The new ADI-2 DAC FS features slight revisions that make it the perfect flexible tool for everything from home listening to studio recording and playback,” said Derek Badala, Director of Sales Americas at Synthax, distributor of RME. “Customers also demanded a more functional remote so RME now includes a more enhanced remote that customers will really like namely adjusting features like parametric EQ, loudness and bass/treble.”ADI-2 DAC FS

SteadyClock FS

Clock frequency is an essential factor in digital audio as it creates the correlation between the audio bits and the time reference. While clock frequency is not always as stable as desired, the latest ADI-2 DAC FS includes RME’s industry SteadyClock FS technology which offers the lowest jitter and highest jitter immunity. Excellent performance in all clock modes and high-quality analog conversion allows users to hear their mix as it is — optimizing recordings and mixes because the soundstage has more depth and clarity.

New & Revised

While the basic features and functions of the ADI-2 DAC remain unchanged, the latest version features several revisions increasing the unit’s flexibility and usability.

The ADI-2 DAC FS features the use of an AK4493 (previously 4490) to improve the signal-to-noise ratio from 117 dB to 120 dB (123 dBA). Concurrently, the distortion decreases by about 10 dB to -120 dB at full digital level. The sensational former -118 dBu resulted in complete freedom from noise at the IEM output and is now even better at -120 dBu.

Additional headroom of 2.5 dB for the analog outputs XLR, RCA and IEM also raises the undistorted intersample peak limit to a generous +4 dBFS.

The new ADI-2 DAC FS also now comes with an extended infrared remote control, the MRC (Multi-Remote-Control) which can remote control up to 4 different future RME devices. Currently only the ADI-2 DAC is supported. The remote control is an extended version of the previous version, with additional buttons designed for the most commonly used functions, including switching loudness, parametric EQ and bass/treble on and off. Additionally, there are keys for direct control of bass, treble and balance.

With these additional keys, all typically used functions of the device are now directly accessible. The four programmable buttons 1–4, a unique feature already of the original remote, can still be programmed with a personal selection of 32 commands/actions.

Check out the new ADI-2 DAC FS and all of RME’s new products at the Synthax U.S. 2020 NAMM Show booth 14702 in the ACC North Hall, or visit rme-usa.com.

