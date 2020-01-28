Riedel Partners With German Racing and German Tote to Develop Pioneering Program Formats for German Horse Racing

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Jan. 23, 2020 — Riedel Communications has teamed up with horse racing organizations German Racing and German Tote to create future-oriented formats for broadcasts of German horse racing.

Through the partnership, the three organizations are committed to delivering significant added value for both viewers and broadcasters. One result will be new camera solutions and high-end equipment for more effectively capturing the fast-paced action of the horse races, with real-time visuals that explain and illuminate the action for viewers. With this visual and editorial redesign, broadcast coverage of horse racing will become even more attractive and accessible to broader audiences.

As an integrator of innovative technologies, Riedel will enable state-of-the-art production and program formats, assuming responsibility for all aspects of video production in close cooperation with its partners and content agencies. To this end, Riedel developed a comprehensive, IP-based premium service for horse race production. A central element of this new technical infrastructure is the Riedel Atmosphere Media Cloud, which combines digital content management and internal production systems in a single OTT platform. The powerful and intuitive platform enables convenient management of all data, graphics content, and video streams, as well as direct playout for live streams on social media outlets.

The Riedel service includes a MediorNet media infrastructure to control all camera signals and processed world feed signals, as well as centralized and decentralized intercom systems to ensure smooth production processes.

"A focus on innovation, with an eye to the technical possibilities, has been a Riedel trademark from day one," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications. "Our new partnership with German Racing and German Tote is a prime example. The future of German horse racing starts now, as we work together to create a unique viewer experience and pave the way for entirely new production formats."

"In Riedel, we have found an excellent partner for cutting-edge sports broadcasts that leverage the best aspects of thousands of sports productions. Riedel's pioneering technical solutions will bring new perspectives to horse racing," said Jan Pommer, Managing Director of German Racing. "In cooperation with our partners from German Tote, we can now take the transmission of our telegenic sport to a new level."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About German Racing

German Racing is the governing body of horse racing in Germany, founded in 2010 with the aim of centralizing all marketing efforts for horse racing and other exciting events on German racecourses. The German Racing horse races are the statutory performance tests for success-oriented animal breeding in Germany. www.german-racing.com

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Riedel has partnered with German Racing and German Tote to develop pioneering program formats for German horse racing.

