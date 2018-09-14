Riedel Further Expands Global Footprint With Opening of Beijing Office

WUPPERTAL, Germany, and BEIJING — Sept. 14, 2018 — Reflecting its growing market presence in the vital Asia Pacific region, Riedel Communications today announced it will open a new office in Beijing. The China office is Riedel’s fourth Asia-Pacific sales hub, following on the successful launches of the company’s Australian, Japanese, and Singaporean branches.

The Beijing office represents a major first step in Riedel’s effort to establish a local infrastructure for supporting a growing Chinese customer base and will allow the company to provide tailored customer service, system design, business development, and sales functions. The Beijing office is located in the Chaoyang District and will be led by Ms. Gao Jian, Riedel’s new Regional Sales Manager for China.

“As the Chinese broadcast, production, and event markets continue to expand, the time is right for Riedel to have an established presence in China. We're very excited to open an office in China’s capital city and staff it with a great team of professionals,” said Cameron O’Neill, Director, Asia Pacific, at Riedel Communications. “Our award-winning technologies are designed specifically to meet the production challenges of today and tomorrow. Adding local resources and support will help us better service customers who need high-quality broadcast and AV solutions in this important market. The Beijing office is just the beginning of Riedel’s long-term commitment to China.”

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

