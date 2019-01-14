RHC to Present Lava Cable Product Line at NAMM 2019

JACKSON, MO, JANUARY 14, 2019 – RHC will showcase the Lava Cable product line at the 2019 NAMM Show (Booth #11510). RHC acquired the brand’s assets last spring and has streamlined the Lava Cable product offerings to focus on the company’s best-selling products.

Lava Cable products are designed to improve tone, functionality and durability, while providing unique solutions that enable musicians to enjoy playing and performing music. Since its inception in 2004, the brand has been known for its innovative cable, plug and accessory products, especially its pedal board kits. As part of its new ownership under RHC, Lava Cable’s products will begin to feature new packaging designs. The first of which will be the Lava Cable Tightrope Solder-Free Pedal Board Kit.

“I am excited to be a part of the dynamic, professional RHC team and family of brands,” says Mark Stoddard, Lava Cable creator and RHC Product Specialist. RHC has a strong presence in the live touring, and MI industries, and “RHC’s sales team, resources and improved manufacturing capabilities will bring increased growth, quality and improved customer service to the brand.”

A retired U.S. Army Major and former Special Forces Service Detachment Commander, Stoddard first began building cables for fellow service members while deployed to Kandahar Afghanistan in 2004. Stoddard, a 35-year veteran guitarist, grew Lava Cable out of a love for music, good tone and the desire to produce innovative cable solutions using top-of-the-line America-made materials. In just a few short years, Stoddard developed a product line that included standard, premium and studio-quality solutions, and a patented DC power plug, for everyone from house musicians to major recording artists. These features gave the brand a reputation for high quality in the music industry.

RHC’s acquisition of Lava Cable helps to expand the company’s product offerings to reach an even greater share of musicians, engineers and audio aficionados. “We are thrilled to showcase the esteemed Lava Cable brand at RHC’s 2019 NAMM booth,” says Darius Seabaugh, Sr. Vice President of Marketing. “Lava’s products complement RHC’s existing offerings and we are excited to see what opportunities this will present for us in the future.”

Since acquiring Lava Cable, RHC has transitioned the brand’s production and shipment processes to its corporate manufacturing facilities. The company’s experienced sales team will work alongside Stoddard to reinvigorate and further expand the Lava Cable brand within the industry.

About RHC

RHC, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog, ACT Lighting, Lava Cable and StageMASTER, each RHC brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company’s products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.