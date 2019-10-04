Red Giant Releases Epic Finish to Game of Thrones VFX Tutorial Series: Dragons

Portland, OR – October 3, 2019 – Red Giant has just released the fourth and final installment of its special edition tutorial series for recreating the award-winning visual effects from Game of Thrones. In episode 11 of Cheap Tricks, Hashi shows viewers how to add a dragon into their shot. Using Red Giant tools, Hashi explains how to create two terrifyingly awesome dragon VFX shots - including one featuring dragon fire and the epic destruction of the zombie horde he created in episode 10. Viewers will learn tons of techniques in 3D animation, camera tracking, object replacement, keying, compositing, color correction, and much more.

Watch Now: Add a Dragon to Your Shot - Game of Thrones VFX Part 4

From Red Giant: “Great news! While we’ve been releasing our Cheap Tricks Game of Thrones inspired VFX tutorials a few weeks apart, this week we’re going mad (like Aerys II Targaryen a.k.a. Mad King mad) and we’re giving you a second helping of sweet, sweet learning! So gear up for one last adventure in Westeros. We promise it will end better than the show.”

Don’t forget to check out parts one through three of Cheap Tricks Game of Thrones VFX:

· Part One: How To Cast Firebolt In After Effects

· Part Two: Creating A Zombified Horse

· Part Three: Creating a Zombie Horde Battle Scene

In this tutorial, Hashi uses the following tools from Red Giant:

· VFX Primatte Keyer 6: Primatte Keyer is a powerful tool for fast, automatic chroma-keying. Whether using a green screen or blue screen, Primatte Keyer's auto-compute algorithms can often pull a perfect key automatically, with a new user interface and clean up tools that make it easy to select and separate the background and foreground.

· VFX Supercomp: Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before.

· VFX Shadow: Shadow is a plugin for After Effects that makes it super easy to add a perspective shadow in front of or behind a layer, based on its alpha channel, brightness, and more, with options for softness, bend, length, color and many other properties.

· VFX Reflection: Reflection is a plugin for After Effects that makes it easy to add a reflection to your layers, with controls for softness, distance fade, length and more.

· VFX King Pin Tracker: King Pin Tracker makes it simple to place signs or objects into a shot, even if they aren’t simple rectangles. With powerful “To” and “From” pins, and the ability to offset and rotate in planar space, artists can pin whatever they want, wherever they want it.

· Trapcode Mir 3: Trapcode Mir is a plugin for After Effects that creates flowing surfaces, endless tunnels, terrains and 3D objects for use in your motion graphics. Design flowing surfaces and abstract shapes for motion graphics or import 3D OBJ Models.

· Magic Bullet Looks: Magic Bullet Looks is designed to give filmmakers powerful looks and color correction, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets and over 40 tools to customize or build new Looks. Get the best, most-intuitive color correction experience in the industry.

· Magic Bullet Colorista IV: Magic Bullet Colorista IV provides professional color correction for filmmakers, turning Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects into a high-speed professional color grading environment.

· Magic Bullet Mojo II: Mojo gives footage a cinematic color grade in seconds. Accentuate and protect skin tones, cool off your backgrounds and more.

· Red Giant Universe: Red Giant’s collection of GPU-accelerated video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors, Universe boasts over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

