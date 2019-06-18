Red Giant Introduces: VFX Suite for Adobe After Effects

PORTLAND, ORE. (PRWEB) JUNE 18, 2019

Red Giant today announced VFX Suite, an all-new suite of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe® After Effects®, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®. Comprised of nine tools in total, Red Giant VFX Suite offers a powerful toolkit for realistic VFX composites, automatic chroma-keying, lightning-fast and accurate planar tracking, object replacement/removal, photo-realistic glow effects, beautiful prismatic displacement effects and camera-inspired lens flares for visual effects and motion graphics.

“The VFX Suite was built from the ground up for visual effects artists in need of powerful, fast and professional tools that they can use without ever leaving Adobe After Effects,” commented Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “The team at Red Giant is made up of talented artists, filmmakers and developers, with decades of experience in creating great products and great visuals. Over the last couple of years, we’ve been quietly building a cohesive toolkit aimed at solving some of the biggest challenges faced by visual effects artists today. VFX Suite is the culmination of that work, and is packed with tools for keying, compositing, motion tracking and object replacement/removal, plus beautiful glows, distortions and lens flares. We are extremely proud and excited to share it with the visual effects community.”

“Red Giant’s VFX Suite is a fantastic, realistic toolkit to up your VFX game due to its breadth of compositing tools inside After Effects,” said Victoria Nece, Sr. Product Manager of Motion Design and VFX at Adobe. “Supercomp, in particular, is exciting as it streamlines the pre-composing process and makes it simpler to composite elements into atmospheric effects and distortions.”

Meet the Tools of Red Giant VFX Suite

Red Giant VFX Suite is made up of nine powerful tools, all accessible from right within Adobe After Effects. All plugins come with a GPU-accelerated engine, giving artists great results at incredibly fast speeds.

SUPERCOMP: A toolkit for realistic VFX composites in After Effects

Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before. Supercomp includes more than 15 GPU-accelerated context-aware tools for integrating all of your elements into your final shot, such as Light Wrap, Volumetric Fog, Optical Glow, and more.

PRIMATTE KEYER 6: Fast, automatic chroma-keying

Primatte Keyer is a powerful tool for fast, automatic chroma-keying. Whether using a green screen or blue screen, Primatte Keyer's auto-compute algorithms can often pull a perfect key automatically. The new user interface and clean up tools make it easy to select and separate your background and foreground. Brand new to Primatte Keyer is Core Matte, a tool that keeps the inside of the key solid while still preserving fine semi-transparent details on the edges by utilizing the luminance in the foreground, creating an incredibly natural key. And now, with GPU optimization, users will get even more speed, with previews and renders up to 3x faster than in previous versions.

KING PIN TRACKER: The power of planar tracking, directly in After Effects

King Pin Tracker gives you fast, accurate planar tracking, right inside Adobe After Effects.

King Pin makes it simple to place signs or objects into a shot, even if they aren’t simple rectangular shapes. With powerful “To” and “From” pins, and the ability to offset and rotate in planar space, artists can pin whatever they want, wherever they want it. King Pin Tracker is incredibly fast and accurate, and can track surfaces in changing lighting, even as they leave the frame.

SPOT CLONE TRACKER: Fast, simple object removal with a built-in tracker

Spot Clone Tracker is a tool for lightning-fast, simple object removal with a built-in tracker for moving footage. Easily fix blemishes or remove small, unwanted items. Spot Clone Tracker is easy to use, and even matches your lighting automatically, with options for how it clones light, color and texture.

OPTICAL GLOW: The most beautiful glow, ever

Optical Glow is a blazing fast, drop-dead gorgeous, photo-realistic glow effect for use in professional visual effects and motion graphics. It’s easily the most beautiful, highest-quality glow you’ve ever had on your timeline. With built-in gamma management, glows will always look realistic, whether footage is video, log, or even linear. Perfect for professional VFX work, Optical Glow offers tons of control for making lightsabers, starship engines, police lights, neon signs and more with beautiful, photo-realistic results.

CHROMATIC DISPLACEMENT: Force fields, heat ripples, light refractions and more

Chromatic Displacement uses one layer to displace the pixels of another, while smoothly separating out the colors. Unlike the Displacement Map effect in After Effects, Chromatic Displacement uses the displacement image as a height map, which gives you beautiful, organic results. Chromatic Displacement was designed for creating professional visual effects, such as force fields, heat ripples, light refractions, cloaking effects, and much more – but it’s also great for motion graphics.

KNOLL LIGHT FACTORY 3.1: 3D lens flares for motion graphics and VFX

Designed by John Knoll, Chief Creative Officer at Industrial Light and Magic, Knoll Light Factory creates camera-inspired, photo-realistic lens flares that render fast, thanks to new GPU acceleration. Using the intuitive Lens Editor, artists can create their own flares from scratch, or customize one of the 200 included presets inspired by some of the most iconic films of the past few decades.

SHADOW: Go for realism with complex perspective shadows

Shadow is a plugin for After Effects that makes it easy to add a perspective shadow in front of or behind a layer, based on its alpha channel, brightness, and more. With options for softness, bend, length, color and many other properties, the Shadow effect extends the various shadow tools available inside After Effects.

REFLECTION: Add life to your motion graphics

Reflection is a plugin for After Effects that makes it easy to add a reflection to your layers. With controls for softness, distance fade, length and more, this effect goes far beyond the standard methods for creating reflections.

Red Giant VFX Suite Price



Full: $999

Academic: $499

Compatibility



Host-App: All of the tools work in Adobe After Effects CC 2018 and later. Knoll Light Factory, Primatte Keyer, Optical Glow and Chromatic Displacement also work in Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2018 and later.

OS: All tools work on both Windows and Mac.

Check the individual product pages for specific host-app and OS compatibility.

