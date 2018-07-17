Red Giant Universe Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Plugins Now 30% Off

Portland, OR – July 17, 2018 – For the next two weeks, Red Giant is offering 30% off the annual subscription price for Red Giant Universe, its collection of over 70 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Red Giant Universe comprises plugins for Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Avid® Media Composer® and more, and offers unique solutions for stylizing footage, adding motion graphics, and building fast transitions and effects. See what’s new in Red Giant Universe.

Details on the introductory offer* to Red Giant Universe:

Price: $69 (usually $99)

Offer Ends: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 12AM PDT

Use Coupon Code: UNIVERSE30

*This is an introductory offer for customers who have never purchased an annual subscription of Red Giant Universe. Those who have previously had a Universe Annual subscription will not be able to use the coupon code. If you are currently (or have been) a monthly subscriber, but have never owned a license of Universe Annual, you are eligible for this promotion. This 30%-off price is a one-time introductory rate. After that, the renewal price will be at the standard annual fee.

NEW TO UNIVERSE?

Red Giant Universe is a library of over 70 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists, packed with tools for video stylization, text effects, transitions, glows and much more. Learn more and download a free trial at: http://redgiant.com/universe.

Universe 2.2 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 70 tools that run in:

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe After Effects

Apple Final Cut Pro X

Avid Media Composer

Davinci Resolve

Apple Motion

Magix Vegas

Hitfilm

Visit the Universe Compatibility page to learn more about specific version and OS support.

ACADEMIC BUYERS:

If you are a student or faculty member and want to buy from the Red Giant academic store, please make sure to Pre-Qualify as an academic buyer before purchasing. If you are already qualified to purchase at the academic rate please feel free to email academic@redgiant.com to request the Introductory Academic Universe code or you may miss out on this introductory offer.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

