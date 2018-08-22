SPANISH OB PROVIDER TILT INSTALLS ROUTEMASTER FOR EFFORTLESS ROUTING CONTROL

Northampton, UK – 22nd August 2018 –Rascular, designers of manual and automated control applications for third-party, professional video technologies,has announced that Spain-based bespoke audio and video broadcast service provider Tilt has installed Rascular’s RouteMaster router control technology as part of an extensive upgrade to its UM003 OB truck.

Recently, Tilt decided to upgrade the audio technology in its biggest OB unit, UM003. This is a 16-camera truck with an expandable side, four EVS systems, and GV mixer and router. The recent upgrade included the installation of a Calrec Artemis desk along with its Hydra 2 audio networking technology. The Riedel intercom system was also upgraded, including a Riedel MediorNet system for signal transport.

Tilt needed an easy-to-use, flexible and above all cost-effective router control system to allow easy crosspoint switching on the Hydra 2 network to route the correct feeds to the EVS systems.

Jaume Bordoy, Owner of Tilt, said, “Our clients, particularly those in the sports sector, increasingly need to be able to access a wide variety of audio sources, for example to record additional ambience or switch quickly to and between interviews. In order to free up the audio operators, the operators who are controlling the EVS systems can simply use Blackmagic control panels to easily route sources because of the functionality provided by RouteMaster. Operators find it very easy to learn and use and it’s far more cost-effective and flexible than alternative router control technologies. We are very happy with it and are now looking to expand its use.”

Ephraim Barrett, Sales Director with Rascular, said, “RouteMaster is a very flexible product when it comes to accurate and easy router control, especially in fast-paced live environments. Because it works with so many protocols – including NewTek’s NDIwith the latest version also capable of tie-line support – it allows routing systems to be easily mixed and matched. This means that upgrades, like the one Tilt has just carried out, become more possible with a more flexible approach allowed.”