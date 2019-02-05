Quantum Unveils Latest Xcellis Appliance for Demanding Video Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Feb. 5, 2019 — Quantum Corp. (OTCPK:QMCO) today announced the availability of the latest Xcellis® appliances powered by StorNext, Quantum’s award-winning file system. The new offerings reinforce Xcellis as the solution of choice to ingest, edit, share and store media content and provide an improved technical foundation for organizations to run their operations.



The new appliances are based on a next-generation server architecture that includes dual 8-core Intel Xeon CPU’s, 64 GB memory, SSD boot drives, and dual 100Gb Ethernet or 32 Gb Fibre Channel ports. The significantly enhanced CPU and 50% increase in RAM over the previous generation greatly improve StorNext metadata performance. These enhancements make tasks such as file auditing less time intensive, support an even greater number of clients per node, and enable the management of billions of files per node. Customers operating in a dynamic application environment on storage nodes will also see performance improvements.



More Efficient Network Capabilities for Greater Productivity

From leading post-houses to cutting-edge autonomous vehicle engineering firms, organizations are turning to the latest networking technologies to attain the most cost-effective storage solutions. With the latest 100 Gb Ethernet and 32 Gb Fibre Channel connectivity options, customers will be able to utilize the latest generation networking infrastructure between their clients and storage arrays, thereby accelerating workflows and improving productivity. Combined with StorNext’s capability to provide the most comprehensive and coordinated file accessibility over NAS, SAN, and DLC architectures, the new platform offers industry-leading architectural flexibility.



Next-generation Xcellis Advantages



Comprehensive, Unified Access Across Geographies: With the unique ability to provide cross-protocol locking for shared files across SAN, NFS, and SMB, Xcellis is an optimal solution for organizations that have collaborative workflows and need to share content across both Fibre Channel and Ethernet.



Unparalleled Video Playback Performance: Quantum’s Xcellis has long been trusted to deliver the performance needed for increasingly demanding applications and higher resolution content. Now leveraging the benefits that come with an improved next-generation hardware platform, StorNext will provide even higher levels of streaming performance for video playback, with even greater reliability.



Cost-effectively Preserve Massive Amounts of Data: Xcellis appliances provide a high-performance gateway for StorNext advanced data management software to integrate tiers of massively scalable on-premise and cloud-based storage. This end-to-end capability provides a cost-effective solution to retain massive amounts of data.



Integrated Data Protection Functionality: StorNext offers a variety of important features that ensure data-protection of valuable content over its entire life-cycle. Customers can easily copy files to off-site tiers and take advantage of versioning to roll back to an earlier point in time (prior to a malware attack, for example) as well as set up automated replication for disaster recovery purposes – all of which is designed to protect valuable digital assets.



Billy Russell, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Alliance Integrated Technology

“Our customers are continually looking for ways to maximize the performance of their Shared Storage Solutions while at the same time, reduce the cost of ownership as part of their overall storage infrastructure spend. The Quantum Xcellis family of products offers the most flexible configurations for performance and scalability with both Fibre Channel and Ethernet options, providing performance regardless of a customer’s network environment choice. In the end, the overall flexibility of the solution stack allows a win-win for the end customer.”



Brent Angle, Chief Technology Officer, Cinesys-Oceana

“Quantum’s high-performance storage portfolio is the best in the industry for video playout, and the latest Xcellis offerings are coming at a time when our customers in dynamic application environments increasingly rely on high-performance storage. We are excited to see something already great become even better.”



Eric Bassier,Senior Director of Product Marketing, Quantum

“The new Xcellis offerings demonstrate the continued investment Quantum is making in its high-performance storage portfolio. Our file system is uniquely designed for video and video-like data. We’ve been honing it for over 15 years, and we are obsessed with maintaining our leadership position. These new platforms are designed to enable customers to fully realize the benefits of the features offered by StorNext.”



Availability Quantum’s latest Xcellis appliances are available today.



Additional Resources · To learn more about the Xcellis series: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/high-performance-shared-storage/xcellis-workflow/ · For more on StorNext: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/file-system/stornext-6/

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

