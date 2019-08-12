Primestream To Highlight Solutions for Removing Limits and Unleashing Media Creativity at IBC2019

At IBC2019, Primestream will present a series of new and improved features and functions within its comprehensive toolset to help customers deal with increasingly complex issues including changes to technology, workflow and business opportunities. Primestream’s overarching system seamlessly combines all of its proven technologies to enable flexible workflows that address the unique opportunities and challenges of the Enterprise, Digital Media, and Sports and Broadcast markets.

New enhancements to Primestream asset management solution enable users to enrich their media assets with the company’s latest APIs integrated with AI platforms – enabling facial and object recognition, speech to text transcription, sentiment analysis, and more.

To help address the need to capture an ever-increasing amount of content from a growing range of sources, the easy-to-use Media I/O™ desktop application facilitates the management of both IP and SDI streams via a single platform, and quickly integrates that content through a production, management and delivery workflow. The Media I/O platform features a Multi-Viewer module for viewing all IP sources, together with the ability to record, play, produce and publish video streams originating in different formats such as HLS, RTSP, DASH, NDI, and SMPTE IP feeds, as well as traditional SDI signals and HLS signals from bonded cellular devices.

Additionally, Primestream has created extended integrations with Adobe Creative Cloud® through a graphic-centric asset management workflow to assist graphics, visual FX and motion teams to locate, manage, and import assets, as well as register projects without ever needing to leave Adobe® Photoshop®, After Effects® and Premiere Pro®.

Primestream has been an Apple developer for over 10 years, and will show its new workflow extension for Final Cut Pro X, which enables editors to access and manage assets and projects directly from within Final Cut Pro X. The tight integration between Primestream and Final Cut Pro X streamlines creative workflows, saving time, money, and stress, while increasing productivity and efficiency.

“With a surge in content creation, today’s creators face a myriad challenges including capturing ever-increasing amounts of content from a growing range of sources, managing assets across multiple storage tiers and locations, and ensuring that creativity is not left behind in the constant demand for ‘more’, said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO, Primestream. “Primestream offers users unparalleled flexibility and proven reliability with simple and efficient workflows that grow with their businesses.”

The Primestream team will be available on Booth 7.C18 throughout IBC2019.

