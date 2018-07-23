Presteigne Appoints New CTO To Focus On Strategic Technology Initiatives

Crawley, West Sussex, 23 July 2018 – Presteigne Broadcast Hire today announced the appointment of Simon Atkinson as chief technology officer.



Reporting directly to Presteigne CEO Mike Ransome, Atkinson is responsible for overseeing all engineering activities including quality control, peak performance assessment as well as the development of strategic technology investment initiatives and market force evaluations.



Atkinson arrives at Presteigne from Camera Corps, where he was responsible for new business and product development. His extensive background includes many years in technical project management and senior engineering roles in the broadcast sector.



Presteigne’s Ransome said, “Simon is a well-known and acknowledged leader who will bring tight focus to our approach to the rapid changes in our industry by identifying technology trends and marrying our current and future technology hire capabilities with our customers’ evolving needs and purchasing habits.”



Atkinson added, “I am delighted to join an organisation that has demonstrated its commitment to the future with recent major investments in technology, operations, and new staff. All of this and more is indicative of a rock-solid platform upon which to further build and accelerate the company’s successful growth and solidify its market-leading position.”



Atkinson’s appointment is effective immediately.

