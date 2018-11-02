Ooyala and Google Cloud Collaborate to Revolutionize the Content Supply Chain for Media Owners

Ooyala, a leader in content supply chain solutions for OTT, content production, and digital distribution, announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to leverage robust Google Cloud technologies for the cutting-edge Ooyala Flex Media Platform, which empowers media owners to automate their video workflows, expand their audiences and get content to market faster, and with greater flexibility and security.

One of the world’s fastest growing content supply chain solutions being used by innovative content owners to simplify millions of video workflows, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform is an open and extensible solution that powers media delivery, workflow orchestration and content monetization. The platform will now run on the modern, scalable and secure Google Cloud Platform, tapping into the Google Compute Engine for scalability and robust performance, Google Cloud Storage for unified and secured storage, and the Google Cloud global network for fast and high performing content delivery.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Google Cloud. Around the world, media companies are looking for ways to deliver and monetize their content faster, and with far greater flexibility and efficiencies.” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud will further strengthen our position as a leading technology provider for global broadcasters and media companies.”

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform running on Google Cloud Platform will empower innovative media owners to automate video workflows for greater efficiencies, expand their audiences globally, scale their business with confidence and drive more revenue.