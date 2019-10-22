Pond5 Launches Marquee, a Premium Content Collection for Creative Agencies

New York City, NY – October 22, 2019 –Pond5, the world’s largest royalty-free video marketplace, today announced the launch of Marquee, a new content collection on Pond5, made up entirely of premium-quality footage, found exclusively on Pond5 and hand curated to appeal to the most high-end creative agencies in the world.

Each piece of content in the exclusive Marquee collection is shot by experienced filmmakers, such as Warren Miller Entertainment, Shannon Wild, Francisco Aliwalas, and Corey Jenkins, and hand curated by a team of skilled creative professionals with the needs of top agencies, production companies and Fortune 500 brands in mind.

"The Marquee collection allows me the freedom to create content I’m passionate about and filming the best shots possible," says Corey Jenkins, a top Pond5 contributor.

Agencies can view the entire Marquee Collection on Pond5.com or explore a curated set of content below:

Travel - travel-themed content featuring lush footage of adventure, relaxation, nature, and more

Fitness and Wellness - inspiring clips of self-improvement and self-empowerment

Business - business-themed content appealing to diverse industries across healthcare, technology, small business and more

Food - mouth-watering close-ups of food, food preparation and mealtime

Connections - footage of our connected universe of work, friends and family around the world

Adventure - an extreme view from the highest peaks to the lowest caverns

About Pond5:

Pond5 (https://www.pond5.com) is the world’s largest video marketplace, providing the footage, inspiration, and resources today’s content creators need to tell their stories in film, television, advertising, social media, online video, and beyond. With more than 17 million video clips, tools including patented Visual Search for video, and integrations for all major video-editing software, Pond5 is the go-to video marketplace for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers worldwide. Pond5 is venture-backed with offices in New York, Dublin, Prague, London, and LA.

