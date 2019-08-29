PMC Appoints Matrix Pro Audio As Its Premier Retail Partner In Norway

PMC Speakers has appointed Matrix Pro Audio as its premier retail partner in Norway and is currently running a coordinated marketing campaign to promote PMC products, especially its Award-winning result6 compact nearfield monitors.

Based in Rykkinn, near Oslo, Matrix (www.matrixproaudio.no/) has over 20 years’ experience of providing pro audio equipment to the Norwegian market and specialises in supporting all market sectors, including project studio owners, singer/songwriters, sound designers, educational establishments and science and research academies. As well as handling PMC, the company also retails products from manufacturers such as Apple Computers, Universal Audio, Sound Devices, Eventide, Røde, Audient, Native Instruments, Dangerous Music and many more.

The company’s owner, Frank Oestrem, says: “I was first introduced to PMC products about 15 years ago and got to know the iconic PMC BB5 monitor very well. Since then I have kept up to date with the PMC range and I continue to be impressed by the quality of the products, the amazing detail and clarity of PMC speakers and the cutting edge technology PMC employs such as the Advanced Transmission Line (ATL) bass-loading system and D-Fins, which make all the difference to the sound in the new result6 monitors.”

Chris Allen, Business Development Manager for PMC’s pro speakers, says: “Frank and his team have excellent local contacts and are well respected for the support and advice they offer customers. This perfectly fits our company ethos and we are extremely pleased to have Matrix onboard as our dedicated partner in Norway.”

Oestrem believes that PMC’s result6 monitors are particularly suited to the Norwegian market because they offer an attractive and affordable nearfield monitoring solution that delivers high resolution and detail, accurate and extended bass and consistent tonal balance at all levels. Demand is ramping up and Matrix has already sold six pairs of result6 to local customers.

“Norway is a small country and it can be hard to establish a brand here, but I believe there is a strong future for PMC because the product range offers great quality,” Oestrem says. “We are working hard to promote PMC products, especially result6, through advertising, reviews, social media campaigns and demos in key cities. Clients also have the opportunity to try PMC at our premises where we have a studio and a team of technical experts on hand to offer advice.”

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.