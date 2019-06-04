PMC Opens PMC LA & PMC NYC – New Demo Facilities On Both The US East and West Coasts

Loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has opened new demo studios on the East and West Coasts of the USA with a view to giving recording professionals the opportunity to hear the power and clarity of PMC’s full monitor range.

Located in Highland Park, Los Angeles and Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York, the demo studios add a substantial new dimension to PMC’s US presence, which already includes demo facilities in Nashville and Irvine.

PMC NYC is headed by the company’s New York Sales Manager Luke Smith, a successful musician, producer and engineer who joined PMC last year. Artist’s Relations Manager ‘Spider’ Ron Entwistle presides over PMC LA, which boasts a 22-channel Dolby Atmos system.

Maurice Patist, President PMC USA, says: “These are not commercial facilities as their primary function is to privately demo the entire PMC product line. However we will be encouraging Los Angeles and New York-based music production clients and other members of the PMC family to use them.”

Patist adds that being present in the heart of the music industry between LA, Nashville and New York gives PMC the opportunity to interact even more closely with its clients and stay on the forefront of the industry.

“The full Dolby Atmos set up in our LA studio reflects our strategic partnership with Dolby and Universal Music Group, bringing the Atmos immersive format closer to the music production market,” he says. “The studio exists of an LCR of MB3-XBD-A monitoring, twotwoSub.2 for LFE channels and a selection of our Wafer on-wall monitors for all the surround and height channels, similar to the systems already installed at Capitol Studios.”

‘Spider’ Ron Entwistle adds: “The PMC community in LA is growing. We're growing in number, and we're learning from each other. Our new studio will be a place where we can host sessions, workshops, live streams, interviews… anything we can dream up to let clients see for themselves what PMC’s strengths are.”

The same philosophy applies to New York, where the 1,000 square feet of space has been transformed into two stereo mixing studios, one of which is equipped with PMC’s award-winning MB3 XBD-A main monitors and the other with IB1S-A monitors. In addition, a full range of PMC nearfield monitors is on hand for customers to try.

“It’s definitely time for PMC to turn the spotlight on New York and give music makers a facility that is more than just a demo room,” Luke Smith says. “High end pro audio equipment manufacturers such as SSL, Universal Audio, Rupert Neve Designs, Focusrite, iZotope, Waves, API and DW Fearn have already expressed an interest in working with us and will also use our space for their own events. We openly encourage that – we want both of our studios to be creative hubs with a strong sense of community. PMC NYC will also carry a stock of spare parts so that we can further enhance the top-notch support we offers our clients in the US.”

PMC’s client roster already includes acclaimed music and film industry luminaries such as Grammy Award winners Tommy Vicari, Tony Maserati, Pete Lyman and Thomas Newman, while studios equipped with PMC include Capitol in Los Angles, Metropolis in London and Studios 301 in Australia. By having a permanent base in Los Angeles and New York, PMC hopes to introduce many more studio owners, artists and producer to its product range.

PMC LA will be formally opened on May 29th 2019 and PMC NY on June 20th 2019. For more information please visit www.pmc-speakers.com

