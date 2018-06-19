Plus 4 Audio Amps up its Rental Selection with Two Calrec Summa Consoles

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, JUNE 19, 2018 — As a highly active rental company in the UK broadcast and pro audio space, Plus 4 Audio needs to ensure that it’s offering its clients best-in-breed technology. To satisfy this, the company recently purchased two 44-fader Summa consoles from Calrec Audio.

Plus 4 Audio works with many prominent broadcasters including, ITV, BBC, Channel 4, and Sky as well as independent production companies, OB providers and major record labels. Projects include high value and complex shows including Strictly Come Dancing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Mercury Music Prize and Dancing on Ice. This is the company’s first purchase of a Calrec console.

“We work with a lot of high-profile clients on many different projects, so it’s important for us to deliver the most relevant and dynamic audio solutions no matter the application; whether it’s for a sporting event, live music or a weekly television entertainment show,” commented Stewart Chaney, Managing Director at Plus 4 Audio. “We decided to add the Calrec Summa consoles to our product line-up because they offer us the perfect mix of great audio quality, an excellent, easy-to-use interface and a reasonable price tag. This is a combination that’s hard to find with a lot of today’s consoles, as bigger doesn’t always mean better. What also makes the Summa a perfect choice for us is Calrec’s strong footprint here in the UK market. Many of the freelancers we work with are familiar with the Summa’s easy-to-use layout and design. Our OB clients, for example, like the networking capabilities of the Hydra2 system because it gives them instant connectivity over fiber with other mobile units, saving time and cutting costs.”

Jim Green, International Sales Manager at Calrec said, “The rental market is of huge importance to Calrec, and we’re so glad that Plus 4 Audio is taking full advantage of the benefits that the Summa has to offer. We understand that production requirements evolve, and the technology has to keep pace whilst keeping within budget. The Summa console has a high level of sophistication and features that represent real value.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

