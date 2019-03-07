Pliant® Technologies Announces New Distributor in Sweden

SWEDEN, MARCH 7, 2019 — Pliant Technologies is expanding its global reach with the addition of Visono Media AB as its new distributor in Sweden. Visono Media, a dealer and distributor of popular professional audio products, serves customers throughout Sweden within a range of industries including broadcasters, rental companies, theaters and sound production facilities for TV and film.

“We have more than 20 years of experience working with traditional intercoms and Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom is a groundbreaking intercom system with its advanced RF and networking capabilities,” says Jan Westling, co-founder of Visono Media AB. “CrewCom’s increased coverage and flexibility are main selling points for our customers. CrewCom is extremely intuitive and easy to use, which helps productions of any size adapt to changing user counts and personnel.”

Visono Media was established in 2002 by Jan Westling and Börje Jälmefors for the sales and marketing of high-quality products to the entertainment and installation industries. Visono Media represents various pro audio companies including, Sound Devices, Schoeps, Ambient, Comrex, K-Tek, Lectrosonics, Sonifex, and Studio Technologies.

“We are happy to have Visono Media represent our company and products in Sweden,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “They have an extensive portfolio and are very knowledgeable about the audio industry. It is important for us to establish relationships with distributors that appreciate our products. Visono Media will be an integral part of Pliant Technologies’ growth in the region.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

