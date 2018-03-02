Platinum Tools Launches New ezEX-RJ45® Shielded Connectors at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 2, 2018 - Platinum Tools®(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to the launch of new ezEX-RJ45® shielded connectors. The new connectors are now shipping.

Platinum Tools will feature the new ezEX-RJ45® shielded connectors during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Our new shielded ezEX-RJ45® connectors are designed for larger cables and conductors,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “They feature a unique integrated Hi-Lo stagger load bar and allows ‘big’ conductors to pass through the front end of the connector, making it easy to verify the wiring sequence before terminating. These connectors are typically used with either CAT6 CAT6A and are terminated with EXO Crimp Frame® and EXO-EX Die™ (100061C).”

Additional features and specifications include:

ezEX™44 Shielded CAT6 Connector, Internal Ground

· Hi-Lo stagger to isolate each conductor

· Simple one piece/pass through design, no bars or liners

· Shielded 5e/6/6A compliant

· Insulation Diameter (Conductor) - Size range: 0.039in. – 0.044in. (1.0 –1.12mm)

· Max Outer Diameter: 0.305in. (7.75mm)

· Solid or Stranded 24-22 AWG

· TAA, TIA, RoHS, UL & FCC compliant

· Made in the USA

ezEX™44 Shielded, External Ground, CAT6 Connector

· Hi-Lo stagger to isolate each conductor

· Simple one piece/pass through design, no bars or liners

· Shielded 5e/6/6A compliant

· Insulation Diameter (Conductor) - Size range: 0.039in. – 0.044in. (1.0 –1.12mm)

· Max Outer Diameter: 0.305in. (7.75mm)

· Solid or Stranded 24-22 AWG

· TAA, TIA, RoHS, UL & FCC compliant

· Made in the USA

ezEX™48 Shielded, External Ground, CAT6A Connector

· Hi-Lo stagger to isolate each conductor

· Simple one piece/pass through design, no bars or liners

· Shielded 6/6A compliant

· Insulation Diameter (Conductor) - Size range: 0.043in. – 0.048in. (1.09 –1.22mm)

· Max Outer Diameter: 0.305in. (7.75mm)

· Solid or Stranded 23-22 AWG

· TAA, TIA, RoHS, UL & FCC compliant

· ezEX™44 - ezEX-RJ45® CAT6 Connector

· Made in the USA

