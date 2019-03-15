Platinum Tools® Launches MapMaster™ mini RJ45 Pocket Cable Tester at 2019 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 15, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the MapMaster™ mini Pocket cable tester (p/n T109C). Now available, the MapMaster™ mini has an MSRP of $59.95 USD and will be featured during the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“The MapMaster™ mini RJ45 cable tester maps multiple locations of RJ45 network cables and detects shorts, opens, miswires, reversals, and split-pairs,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “A built-in tone generator with four different tone combinations can be used with a tone probe to detect where a cable is routed and the location of the end of the cable. Every installer should have this on hand for every installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance calls.”

The MapMaster™ mini determines wire condition, whether good or faulty, and displays it on its LCD display. A set of five mapping remotes is included for locating cables terminated in wall jacks or patch panels. The MapMaster™ mini also identifies the patch panel port where network cable is terminated and can find and fix the position of exposed or hidden cables.

Additional features include:

· Large LCD displays TIA/EIA568A/B wiremap sequence & easily identifies faults

· Identifies Network ID-Only Remotes Set #1-5

· Compatible with up to two test and map remotes

· Quickly identify unlabeled network cables

· Trace/locate network cables and locate breaks/opens in network cabling

· Single multi-function button operates test functions, tone generation, and ID-Only remotes location

· Self-storing remote

· Auto power off prevents depletion of battery power

