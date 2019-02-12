Platinum Tools® Features New Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System at the 2019 NAB Show

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will feature the new Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System (p/ns 740C & 741C) during the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447. The new Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System is now available with MSRPs of $30.00 (740C) and $26.65 (741C).

“There are those installs where your Ethernet connections will need ruggedized protection due to exposure to water, dust, corrosion, harsh elements, and vibration,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “An easy and simple solution is Platinum Tools’ Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System, rated to IP67 to meet those harsh environmental conditions commonly found in outdoor and indoor installs, such as wireless towers, security systems, outdoor entertainment venues, industrial manufacturing, LED lighting, emergency communications, marinas, and more.”

Features and technical specifications of the new Waterproof RJ45 Coupler System include:

· IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof

· Easy and quick to install

· Shock and vibration resistant

· Works with RJ45 (8P8C) connectors

· For UTP and STP applications

· Category Range: Cat5e and Cat6

· Screw mating system assures secure connection

· Temperature range: -20 degrees C to +80 degrees C

· Housing material: Black nylon

· RoHS compliant

RJ45 Coupler:

· Contact material: Gold plated 50μ over copper alloy

· Thread size: 13/16-inch – 28UN

· Max panel thickness: 4.0mm / 0.157 inch

· Cycle life: 1,000 insertions

· Current rating: 1 amp

· Voltage rating: 48v

· Recommended Panel Cut (for truncated circle): 19.4 mm – 20.8 mm (0.760in. – 0.815in.)

RJ45 Housing:

· Cable diameter range: 5.5-7.0mm / 0.216in. - 0.276in.

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

