Platinum Tools® Announces New Unloaded Patch Panels at the 2019 NAB & ISC West Shows; Now Available

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 18, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the new shielded and unshielded Unloaded Patch Panel line during both the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447 and ISC West 2019, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 10-12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035. The new 24- and 48-port line is now available.

“Platinum Tools is known as a leader in providing products and solutions for the structured wiring networking world of data, voice, and video,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “Our Unloaded Patch Panels make media integration easy, flexible, and field-configurable by populating the ports as needed.”

The Unloaded Patch Panels make it easy to mix and match keystones, replace a damaged port, and add new runs. They also make category upgrades easy, maximize limited rack space, and are perfect for residential or small office applications.

Unloaded Patch Panel 24 Port (p/n 641-24U):

· Unshielded

· 24 port, 1U, UTP, 19 in.

· MSRP: $25.25

Unloaded Patch Panel 24 Port (p/n 642-24SU):

· Shielded

· 24 port, 1U, STP, 19 in.

· MSRP: $32.15

Unloaded Patch Panel 48 Port (p/n 643-48U):

· Unshielded

· 48 port, 2U, UTP, 19 in.

· MSRP: $47.95

Unloaded Patch Panel 48 Port (p/n 644-48SU):

· Shielded

· 48 port, 2U, STP, 19 in.

· MSRP: $57.85

Additional features include:

· For use with RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI audio/video, voice, USB, and other applications

· Ports are numbered for easy connection identification

· Write-on labels with protective covers

· Mounts into 1U/2U of EIA-standard 19 in. 2-post rack or wall-mount rack enclosure

· Support and management bar is removable and includes cable zip ties to secure cables

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

