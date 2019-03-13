Pixit Media Expands Next Generation PixStor Storage Infrastructure for Cloud and Security-Focused Workflows

Pixit Media, pioneer of software-defined storage and data-management solutions for the Media and Entertainment industry, has announced the launch of PixStor 5, the latest version of its leading scale-out data-driven storage platform. This release offers significant enhancements to creative environments deploying the most demanding 4K and 8K workflows and addresses future business strategies with greater integration of Cloud workflows, TPN-accredited security services, and enhanced search and analytics capabilities.

Developed to meet the specific demands of complex media workflows, PixStor 5 is an enterprise-class scale-out NAS platform delivering guaranteed 99% performance for all types of workflow and a single global namespace across multiple storage tiers – from on-prem to the Cloud. Deployed by an impressive roll-call of award-winning clients including Warner Bros., Framestore, Envy, Deluxe, Picture Shop and Pixelogic, PixStor is fast becoming the de facto standard for leading content creators and distributors looking to dramatically improve storage performance and workflow efficiency.

New PixStor 5 highlights include:

· Secure container services – this new feature unlocks true multi-tenancy from a single storage fabric. PixStor 5 enables creative studios to deploy secure media environments without crippling productivity and creativity and aligns with TPN security accreditation standards to attract A-List clients.

· Cloud workflow flexibility - PixStor 5 expands your workflows cost-effectively into the cloud with fully-automated seamless deployment to cloud marketplaces, enabling hybrid workflows for burst render and cloud-first workflows for global collaboration. PixStor 5 will soon be available in the Google Cloud Platform marketplace, followed shortly by AWS and Azure.

·Enhanced search capabilities – using the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence cloud-based tools to drive powerful media indexing and search capabilities, PixStor 5 users can perform fast, easy and accurate content searches across their entire global namespace.

· Deep granular analytics – with “single pane of glass management” and user-friendly dashboards, PixStor 5 provides a holistic view of the entire file system and delivers business-relevant metrics to reinforce storage strategies.

“Since its inception, Pixit Media has disrupted the storage market by architecting future-proof infrastructures that guarantee both performance and choice,” says Barry Evans Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder, Pixit Media. “The release of PixStor 5 demonstrates our continued leadership in truly customer-focused, data-driven workflow solutions that help our clients keep pace with changing technologies, business requirements and ambitions.”

PixStor 5 will be unveiled at NAB Show, 8-11 April, on Booth #SL5724, where these latest features will be demonstrated in a real-world end-to-end Any-K collaborative production workflow. For further details visit www.pixitmedia.com.

