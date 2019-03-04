Pixel Power strengthens Dubai office

Stand 301, CABSAT 2019, Dubai World Trade Centre, 12 – 14 March: Pixel Power today announced the strengthening of its international sales team with the appointment of Mark Barkey to the role of Regional Sales Manager. He will be based in the Dubai office in Media City and will be responsible for the Middle East and North Africa regions.

“The Middle East has always been a key part of our business strategy and we are proud of our strong, customer relationships built over the years,” said James Gilbert, CEO, Pixel Power. “We are delighted that Mark has chosen to bring his wealth of experience to Pixel Power and look forward to building on, as well as increasing, those trusted relationships with clients throughout the region.”



Pixel Power opened its Dubai office ten years ago, acknowledging the region as an important and strategic growth area for the company. With the introduction of new software-defined platforms for playout, automation, graphics and branding, Pixel Power continues to align its innovative technology with the needs of today’s broadcasters.



Mark Barkey has been living and working throughout the Middle East for more than 25 years and is a highly experienced broadcast professional. Barkey is fluent in several languages and has a degree in Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications. Following military service, he began his broadcast career with Echostar International before moving to Philips Broadcast in Dubai and then Axon Digital Design.



“With nearly three decades living in Dubai, the Middle East region is close to my heart,” said Mark Barkey, Regional Sales Manager, Pixel Power. “I’m excited to introduce the new playout and automation platforms to customers looking for innovative ways to develop their broadcasting business and earn new revenue streams.”



About Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz Company

Pixel Power develops software-defined, virtualizable, solutions for broadcast playout, automation, master control, graphics & branding used in linear television channels, OTT and VOD. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4k, mobile, online or interactive application.



Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2500 installations worldwide, customers including market-leading broadcasters such as BBC, Ericsson, ITV, SWR, WDR, TV2 Norway, Danmarks Radio, TV5 Monde, CBC, Disney, Discovery, ESPN, ViaSat and Sky.

Recently acquired by Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Pixel Power corporate headquarters are in Cambridge UK with regional offices in Grass Valley California and Dubai UAE.

Pixel Power can be contacted online at www.pixelpower.com.



