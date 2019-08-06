Pixel Power helps customers transition to software solutions with additional pre-sales and project delivery leaders

Recognising that the transition to highly automated, software-defined broadcast and media solutions can be challenging, Pixel Power has added to its head office team two new staff with enormous practical experience to provide support and guidance to achieve the optimum result for customers. Malorie Delaporte joins as solution manager; Neil Wren joins as pre-sales product specialist.



Malorie Delaporte has more than 20 years’ experience in broadcast, having worked on the operational side of presentation and playout as well as in engineering. Her most recent role was as head of system engineering and head of contribution at global channel TV5 Monde, based in Paris.



Neil Wren joins from Screen Subtitling, where he was international sales manager. At Pixel Power he will engage with customers during the pre-sales period, ensuring their complex requirements are identified and satisfactorily met with Pixel Power’s virtualizable, modular systems.



“We have to acknowledge that the move from bespoke hardware to software-defined architectures, and from SDI connectivity to IP, can be challenging, and it is vital that key vendors are closely engaged with their customers, ensuring that the proposed solution does what they want, in a way which they can operate it,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power.



“For the vendor, this means having the resources in place to provide the reassurance to our customers, from initial enquiry through the lifecycle of the system,” he added. “Malorie comes to us from the French-speaking global television network, TV5 Monde, where she implemented a sophisticated Pixel Power playout network. Neil brings a wealth of technical and commercial experience that puts customers at ease when discussing highly advanced projects.



“I am delighted to welcome Malorie and Neil to Pixel Power, and to the new levels of support and understanding they will provide our customers,” Gilbert said.



Pixel Power will be presenting its IP-connected, fully virtualized playout and automation systems at IBC2019 (Amsterdam RAI, 13 – 17 September) on stand 7.A05.