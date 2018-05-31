Pixel Power delivers automation and virtualization forTV Anywhere & Everywhere at BroadcastAsia 2018

ConnecTech Asia, BroadcastAsia booth 4P5-03, Suntec Singapore: Pixel Power, the global playout automation, branding and graphics innovator, is demonstrating software-defined and virtualizable automated workflow solutions at BroadcastAsia 2018.



Featuring its proven StreamMaster media processing platform and Gallium workflow orchestration, Pixel Power will demonstrate how broadcasters and content delivery providers can maximize audience retention and automate workflow processes, on premise, in a data center or in the cloud.



James Gilbert, CEO, Pixel Power will also be speaking at The IABM Theater at BroadcastAsia – Tomorrow’s Media Tool Box. His presentation on Tuesday 26 June 2018 is entitled “Smart automation for your manual workflows, not just your playout”. As Gilbert explains, “Video On Demand and OTT are the fastest and most profitable growth areas in media distribution today. We will show you how to deploy a future-proof, software-defined, singular automated workflow system, across all your broadcast playout platforms, to deliver the media assets you need for tomorrow’s broadcast world – and save you money, time and resources right now.”



StreamMaster Media Processing allows users to build software-defined workflows for graphics and branding, media processing, master control and delivery. Based on flexible licensing models and virtualized for implementation on site or in the cloud, StreamMaster allows users to launch just the functionality they require, paying only when they need it.



Gallium Workflow Orchestration is the sophisticated platform for managing content workflows, whether that is for multi-channel multi-platform live playout or for the automated production of promos and trailers. As with StreamMaster, Gallium is a suite of software services allowing users to license the configuration that precisely meets their needs, whatever those requirements may be.



Gallium VoD is a packaged solution tailored for video on demand. It provides a single point of processing to create VoD assets, including the removal and replacement of graphics and branding to suit online services; and the replacement of broadcast ads with seamlessly stitched primary content or dynamic advertising replacement.



“Broadcasters and content companies recognize that, if they are to survive, they have to work in a smarter way,” said James Gilbert. “They have to identify flexible tools to give them the scalability and extensibility they need without adding to capital or operational costs, and they have to license them in a way which directly links costs to revenues.



“I founded Pixel Power 30 years ago, and since that day we have been dedicated to the broadcast industry,” Gilbert added. “We know what is important to broadcasters and content companies because we only deal with this industry. That is why we are confident our tailored, virtualizable software solutions meet the real needs of our customers.”



BroadcastAsia 2018 is now part of ConnecTech Asia, three simultaneous conventions bringing the latest in technology to Singapore and South-East Asia. Pixel Power’s presence at BroadcastAsia within ConnecTech demonstrates the development of high-quality media production and delivery from broadcasting to the new TV anywhere, TV everywhere environment in which anyone can create and publish content.