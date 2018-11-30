PHABRIX Teams with Ray Lo to Manage Sales Operations in China

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, today announced it has teamed up with Ray Lo to manage the company’s sales operations in China with effect from the December 1, 2018.

Ray Lo will assume responsibility for the management of PHABRIX’s regional distributor channel network and growing business across the region.

PHABRIX’s Sales and Operations Director, Martin Mulligan, said: “We’re looking forward to working closely with Ray to expand our presence in China. Ray’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge are valuable assets in driving further growth and success.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lo said: “With my industry knowledge, drive and network, it is a pleasure to join PHABRIX at such a key stage in the company’s development.”

Lo has over 18 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Prior to joining PHABRIX, he held senior sales positions at Optimist Technology, Century Sage Scientific and Snell Advanced Media, managing business in China and Hong Kong.

Lo will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Martin Mulligan.

###