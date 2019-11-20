Periscope Post & Audio Adds Senior Colorist Kevin Michael Kirwan

HOLLYWOOD— Veteran Colorist Kevin Michael Kirwan (American Crime Story, American Horror Story) has joined Periscope Post & Audio. Kirwan brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior colorist and credits on more than 40 television series. At Periscope, he will perform final color out of an all-new color grading suite in Periscope’s facility in Hollywood, which launched earlier this year.

“Kevin is among the most accomplished colorists in television; a true master of his craft,” said Periscope Post & Audio general manager Ben Benedetti. “He has worked with the top showrunners, directors and DPs in Hollywood and helped set the look for some of the most iconic shows of recent years. We are thrilled to have him as part of the Periscope team.”

Kevin Kirwan

Kirwan arrives from Encore, Hollywood, where he worked on scores of popular 1-hour dramas. He has provided final color for numerous series for producer Ryan Murphy, which, along with American Horror Story and American Crime Story, include Scream Queens, Glee and Nip/Tuck. He worked with producer David E. Kelley on Ally McBeal, Chicago Hope, Snoops and Picket Fences. Other notable work includes Drop Dead Diva (producer Josh Berman), The Closer (producer Michael M. Robin), 24: Live Another Day (producers Howard Gordan, Brian Grazer, Kiefer Sutherland, et al) and Raising Hope (producer Gregory Thomas Garcia). He also has extensive experience in television animation, including nearly 250 episodes of the Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants.

Kirwan said he was attracted to Periscope by the opportunity to help build a facility from the ground up. “The environment is just what I was looking for,” he said. “When I met with Ben and (executive sales manager) Rich Ellis, I knew this was home.”

He added that he was also drawn in by the creative freedom Periscope offers post artists, and the attentive service it provides to its clients. “I want to work on shows with people who are super passionate,” he said, “who want to collaborate and deliver excellent work.”

About Periscope Post & Audio

Periscope Post & Audio a full-service post-production company with facilities in Chicago’s Cinespace and Hollywood. Both facilities provide a range of sound and picture finishing services for television, film, advertising, video games and other media. and audio recording studio located at Cinespace Chicago specializing in film, television, video games, and advertising. Recent projects include the television series Empire, Exorcist and New Girl, films Kickboxer: Vengeance, The Workers Cup, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Fight Mom and Signature Move, and advertising for Honda, Pepsi, and Groupon.

periscopepa.com