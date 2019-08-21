Pebble Beach Systems integrates with Vizrt to enhance playout graphics

Weybridge, UK, August 20, 2019– Pebble Beach Systems Ltd, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that it has partnered with graphics specialist Vizrt to integrate the Viz Engine into its Dolphin and Orca integrated playout solutions.

Integrated channel technology can hugely simplify the playout chain for broadcasters by delivering logistical, space and cost savings. Typically, these solutions incorporate video server, master control switcher, subtitling, captioning, channel branding and more within a software-defined environment. But for many broadcasters the on-board graphics capabilities are no match for the high end functionality their chosen graphics tools can deliver.

Alison Pavitt, Marketing Manager at Pebble, confirms:

“Ultimately it’s about choice and reducing the total cost of ownership. Broadcast graphics are fundamental to channel identity, so broadcasters naturally don’t want to compromise on their branding when reviewing their playout technology choices. That’s why Pebble has collaborated with the top graphics companies in the industry to ensure that our end users can have access to their preferred best-of-breed graphics tools and enhance their carefully crafted graphics workflows. We’re proud to be partnering with one of the biggest names in broadcast graphics, Vizrt, to offer the Viz Engine software plug-in for our Dolphin and Orca solutions.”

By offering this functionality through a shared memory interface as a software plug-in which utilizes a GPU, Pebble confirmed that it is no longer necessary to pass video signals between disparate devices, which in the IP world could mean high bandwidth demand. This not only simplifies the playout chain, but also greatly reduces network bandwidth within the cloud, since the video interconnect to and from the third party system has been eliminated. It also reduces the amount of hardware required to run a channel whilst providing a full graphics workflow.

Gerhard Lang, CTO, Vizrt, says; “Pebble Beach Systems did a fantastic job integrating our graphics into their software-defined integrated and IP channel solutions. Both companies strive for quality, performance and reliability and the outcome reflects this. Through previous partnerships and endeavors our two companies have built up a high level of trust and respect, making this integration an obvious success.”