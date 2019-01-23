Panavision Showcases Complete Imaging Ecosystem at BSC Expo 2019

Panavision, the world-class provider of end-to-end solutions that power the creative vision of filmmakers, will return to BSC Expo (Feb. 1-2) with a demonstration of the company’s comprehensive and expanding ecosystem for feature film, television and commercial productions. Along with Panalux and LEE Filters, the array of integrated technologies – ranging from lenses, camera systems, and accessories, to filters and lights – illustrates the extent to which Panavision is committed to giving filmmakers the most versatile and creative storytelling tools possible.

“Panavision is excited to exhibit our latest innovations at BSC Expo and, in particular, to share how our products and services are designed to work together to help creatives tell their stories,” says Kim Snyder, president and CEO of Panavision. “We are delighted to demonstrate the full extent of this growing ecosystem to filmmakers at BSC Expo.”

BSC Expo attendees were among the first in the world to get up close and personal with the DXL2 in 2018, and this year visitors can look forward to discovering a host of new options for the large format camera system. New to the DXL2 this year is an integrated C-Motion F.I.Z. module to allow the use of Arri WCU4 wireless lens control handsets with full lens mapping support. This important development broadens the DXL2 ecosystem for the European market.

D2E version 1.0 gave DITs the ability to wirelessly control the LUT and CDL directly in the DXL2 camera. New to the DXL2 ecosystem being shown at BSC Expo is the Comtek Audio Module, which is the basis for the D2E 2.0 enhancement. In addition to the LUT and CDL from D2E 1.0, DXL2 now has the ability to receive audio feeds from the sound mixer via the industry standard Comtek transmitter, turning DXL2 in camera proxies into D2E dailies with colour and sound.

Further advancing the popularity of the DXL camera system is the DXL-M Module and accessory kit for Red’s DSMC cameras, which includes expansive power and communication ports, the DXL menu system and LiColor2. Also included is an additional SDI output path giving users two independently controlled outputs as well as clones. Notable to the DXL-M package is the Panavision Primo HDR viewfinder and motorized cinema lenses, which create a unique option for filmmakers not found anywhere else.

Cinematographers keen to infuse distinct looks into their storytelling will be eager to see and handle the company’s proprietary portfolio of optics. Panavision’s team will be available at BSC Expo to offer tips and guidance on the large-format lenses on display, which include:

Panaspeed, a large format update of the classic Primo look, offering the fastest option @ T1.4; Ultra Vista large format anamorphic optics with a 1.65x squeeze; H Series spherical lens set created with vintage glass for a classic portrait look; and the Primo X, the weather-proof compact and aerodynamic drone and gimbal solution.

“Panavision’s array of camera and glass options are meeting the demand for large-format filmmaking and illustrate the unmatched creative agility available to filmmakers,” adds Snyder.

Additionally, wireless or wired control of DXL2 and DXL-M is now available for Android alongside iOS devices. The Android DXL Control app allows users the option of wired control in situations where wireless is not ideal, such as aerial, underwater, and for Techno cranes.

LEE Filters will be present at BSC Expo to highlight their range of next-generation filters, including the latest Zircon gels for essential fine-tuning LED control and ProGlass CINE IRND, the ultimate in precision Neutral Density filters for cinema.

Panalux will present a diverse range of products on practical display lighting the booth. In addition, there will be demonstrations of the Cine Reflect Lighting System by The Light Box illustrating how any light source can be shaped by diffusion reflectors to produce natural looking light and shadows.

“As a camera and lens manufacturer that also serves filmmakers as a trusted equipment and service provider, Panavision is uniquely positioned to respond to the needs of the community,” notes Jeff Allen, managing director, EAME, Panavision. “All the technologies displayed at BSC Expo, including gels and lights, can be integrated in any combination and for any type and style of production to help creatives tell their stories with maximum control from the moment of capture through delivery and display.”