Panalux Unveils New Lighting, Power Solutions Complementing Panavision Brands’ Product Portfolio at BSC Expo 2020

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON, England – At this year’s BSC Expo (30 Jan.-1 Feb., at Battersea Evolution in Battersea Park, London), Panavision and its family of brands invite attendees to take creative control across the production workflow. The product offerings on display at Stand 331, from Panavision, Panalux, and LEE Filters, all work together to enable filmmakers to create, capture, and display their visions with the greatest flexibility possible.

“All of the products we’re showcasing at BSC Expo work together to form an integrated ecosystem that allows filmmakers to capture their vision and share their stories exactly as they intend,” says Kim Snyder, president and CEO of Panavision. “I’m particularly excited about the artistry and engineering that have gone into the new products being shown by Panalux.”

BSC Expo marks the debut of the Panalux Sonara 4:4, a variable-white 4’x4’ LED soft light. This all-new, high-CRI, high-TLCI flagship soft source reproduces a broad spectrum of white light with full green/magenta control. Additionally, Panalux will unveil the new h40 hybrid generator from Panalux Power, the company’s line of power-generation products. Combining a diesel engine with an advanced lithium-ion battery, the h40 is capable of delivering constant 240V AC power up to 40KW. With the h40, Panalux is looking ahead to the future of the film industry while responding to critical climate issues confronting the planet.

“Cinematographers place a premium on properly rendered skin tones,” says David Amphlett, technical director for Panalux. “The innovative LED array in the new Panalux Sonara 4:4 provides cinematographers with the highest level of creative control, allowing them to tune the output along the widest range of white points, with subtle hue adjustment and precise control of green/magenta levels. As a result, the Panalux Sonara 4:4 renders skin tones exactly as a cinematographer intends.”

BSC Expo attendees will be able to view a scene lit with the Panalux Sonara 4:4 through Panavision’s large-format optics, including Panaspeed primes, which are currently available as a set of eight focal lengths, from 17mm to 100mm. Behind the lens, the light will reach the sensor of Panavision’s Millennium DXL2 8K camera system, which will be joined at the stand by the smaller form factor DXL-M.

Further demonstrating the Panavision brands’ offerings, LEE Filters will showcase the wide spectrum of colours available in the company’s renowned library of long-lasting and dependable lighting gels. LEE Filters will also exhibit its ProGlass Cine IRND filters, which eliminate infrared pollution and ensure colours remain absolutely accurate and true.

Complementing the stand experience, the Panavision brands will present “Practical Colour Science” on Friday in the Theatre. This session will provide attendees with a working foundation in creative colour theory while analyzing the qualities of various lights — from the new Panalux Sonara 4:4 to household bulbs — to help filmmakers better understand what will suit their creative needs. The discussion will segue directly into practical demonstrations at the stand on the show floor.

The combined effects of the lights, filters, lenses and sensors displayed in the stand will be viewable in real time on the modular Panavision LINK HDR On-Set Cart, which will provide both HDR (high dynamic range) and SDR (standard dynamic range) monitoring. This will give attendees a close-up look at the unparalleled creative control made possible by the Panavision companies’ end-to-end workflow ecosystem.

#

About Panavision

Panavision is the world-class provider of end-to-end solutions that power the creative vision of filmmakers. Panavision’s comprehensive offerings include unparalleled optics, proprietary camera and lighting systems, and state-of-the-art post production services. Driven by a passion for collaborative innovation, Panavision provides the content creation industry with the highest standard of quality and service.

Panavision’s portfolio includes the renowned brands Light Iron, Panalux, LEE Filters, Direct Digital and Island Studios. For more information and locations worldwide, visit Panavision.com.  

Media Contacts:

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

US – Kerry Quintiliani, kerryq@rlyl.com

EMEA – Philip Iacob, philipi@rlyl.com

Related

Litepanels-GeminiBracket
The Wire

Vitec Production Solutions at the BSC Expo

As a BSC patron, Litepanels is pleased to be showcasing our award-winning lighting kits to attendees of the BSC Expo, alongside our highly-regarded sister brands OConnor and Anton/Bauer. The Expo is an important industry event for those in film and television, providing gaffers, cinematographers, producers, and more with a great opportunity to demo all of the latest gear and learn new production techniques. Our award-winning Gemini was developed thanks to the valuable feedback from world-leading DoPs — many of whom are part of the BSC — and we are proud to support BSC members whenever possible in their quest to create and capture exceptional content.

The Wire

New Panavision Millennium DXL2 Camera Debuts at BSC Expo

Panavision (Stand 502) is introducing the new Millennium DXL2 8K camera here at BSC Expo 2018, running Feb. 2-3 at Battersea Evolution. The large-format camera is the heart of a complete imaging ecosystem designed from filmmakers’ perspectives, seamlessly incorporating Panavision’s unmatched optics and camera architecture, the RED MONSTRO 8K VV sensor, and Light Iron color2 science (LiColor2).

Image placeholder title
The Wire

Panavision Acquires Light Iron

Panavision has reached an agreement to acquire post production technology innovator Light Iron. The acquisition leverages the strengths of the entertainment industry's most respected designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high precision camera systems with the leader in digital workflow solutions, to offer turnkey technology solutions from pre-production through delivery.