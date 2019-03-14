PAGlink Power in a Smaller Package

LONDON—1st February 2019. PAG will preview its new Mini PAGlink system of smaller, lighter, intelligent linking batteries at NAB 2019 on booth #C7840 (Aspectra).

Designed to address the smaller 4K broadcast camcorder market, Mini PAGlink provides all the benefits of PAG’s battery linking technology in a more compact format, incorporating the outputs broadcasters need.



Mini PAGlink comprises 50Wh Li-Ion battery packs and smaller battery mounts. This system is scaled down to suit smaller camcorders such as the Panasonic EVA1 and Sony FS5, and power them in combination with broadcast accessories. Mini PAGlink replaces the multitude of incompatible batteries and chargers that are currently required when broadcasters adopt smaller camcorders. The new PAG MPL50 batteries feature 12V and 5V outputs that the camcorders lack, and provide a single power source for the entire set-up. Built into the battery are a fixed D-Tap output and a removable 2A USB, that can be swapped for a Lemo, Hirose or another D-Tap. This allows the power source to be configured with precisely the outputs needed.

Head of US Distribution for PAG, Bob Carr says, “Unlike other ‘mini’ format batteries, Mini PAGlink offers intelligent linking. It enables you to control the capacity and weight of your power source to suit the application. If you are shooting handheld, you can keep it light with just 1 or 2 batteries, giving you 50-100Wh. If your set-up is tripod-mounted, and includes multiple accessories, you can use 3 or 4 batteries - giving you 150-200Wh - to provide a longer run-time”.

PAG’s patented digital linking technology allows battery capacities to be accessed in combination, to provide an increased current draw from 10A individually, to 12A when linked. This is ideal to power a set-up that includes multiple accessories. A battery can be added or hot-swapped to ensure that you keep powered-up and don’t miss that all-important shot. Sharing the current demand between batteries prolongs overall life and provides a better return on investment.

The 50Wh Mini PAGlink batteries measure 4.35” x 3.35” x 1” and weigh just 12oz. They are compatible with full-sized battery mounts and existing PAGlink chargers, to offer versatility and an economic integration with existing kit.

The Gold Mount Mini PAGlink system will be available mid-2019, and the V-Mount system will follow shortly after.

At NAB, PAG will also show its established PAGlink power systems, comprising 94Wh and 150Wh intelligent linking batteries, PowerHubs for camera accessories and ultra-compact chargers, available in Gold Mount and V-Mount formats.

About PAG

PAG is the British-based designer and manufacturer of the most technologically advanced camera power systems for the broadcast and digital cinema industries. The company is best known for providing high-quality, intelligent linking batteries, chargers and accessories, which embody innovative features designed to assist professionals.

About PAG America

PAG America is a division of the Carr Distribution Group, a company founded with the goal to provide innovative brands to the production market that offer unique features, value and personal customer service to the US video segment.

More information can be found at www.paguk.com

