Globecast welcomes Berto Guzman as VP, Head of Content Acquisition Aggregation and Distribution for the Americas

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, and one of the largest content distributors in the world with a portfolio of over 250 networks in 19 languages, has announced Berto Guzman as Vice President, Head of Content Acquisition Aggregation and Distribution (CAAD) for the Americas, effective immediately. Guzman is responsible for programmer partnerships and platform distribution to build upon the continued success of the company’s Content business throughout the Americas.

Guzman brings to his new position over 20 years of experience in content distribution and contract negotiation for numerous international and multi-cultural channels. His background includes content distribution for major media brands Starz and DirecTV, where he surpassed revenue and distribution goals. His most recent position was Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Strategy for Zee TV Networks, where he negotiated distribution expansion and extensions with major platforms including Comcast, Spectrum, DISH, AT&T Uverse, Verizon and Fios. Prior to this, he was Vice President Content Distribution and Marketing at the music network REVOLT TV.

“Our CAAD business unites channels from around the world with local distribution partners, providing significant additional reach. We work across both broadcast and OTT platforms, aggregating content and handling the associated rights. Berto’s impressive experience will build upon our considerable success in this area, and we’re delighted for him to join our team,” commented Tim Jackson, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing the Americas at Globecast.

Globecast has a large and ever-growing portfolio of international content for distribution. Recent launches include Florida-based Hotwire Communications, which chose Globecast to deliver seven new Arabic channels to meet the need for fresh and new Arabic language content.

“It’s an honor to work for a company that’s considered the premiere source for international content. I’m excited to forge ahead with Globecast’s commitment to distribute premium content to traditional and OTT operators in every manner including SVOD, AVOD, and bundled packages throughout the Americas,” Guzman commented.

Guzman resides in Los Angeles and reports to Jackson.