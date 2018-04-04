Orban Introduces Revolutionary Audio Processing Platform for openGear™

Pennsauken, NJ – Orban, the leader in world-class audio processing, announced today its NAB 2018 launch of a revolutionary audio processing platform that gives broadcasters the ability to choose a precise, custom-tailored mix of audio processing solutions for their facilities.

openGear frame

By using the proven openGear-based platform Orban is stepping away from its traditional single-product approach. Rather, this brings together hardware and software-defined audio and video solutions not just from Orban but from the vast array of openGear partners. The 19” 2RU Orban openGear rack frame has dual redundant power supplies and a 1Gbit Ethernet port. It can be equipped with a comprehensive range of available audio interfaces, including redundant Audio-over-IP with full compatibility to AES67 and SMPTE ST2110, USB host and client interfaces as well as MADI, AES/EBU and analog I/O; video interfaces include 4K and 3G HD/SDI video mux and demux with Dolby AC-3 and Dolby E processing.

All current Orban OPTIMOD AM, FM and internet streaming audio processing algorithms are planned for the new Orban openGear platform. Available Orban DTV audio processing solutions include loudness monitoring and control for stereo and multichannel surround content up to NGA 11.1, surround headphone monitoring, and stereo to surround upmixing including up-rendering to AC-4 surround in 11.1 using Orban’s new DSX iSurround 3D algorithm. The patented DSX iSurround 3D algorithm up-renders stereo audio to 5.1, 7.1 and 11.1 immersive 3D surround for gaming, film, live sports and television productions. By combining several technologies including frequency- and time-domain energy distribution with the latest psychoacoustic models, the DSX iSurround 3D algorithm provides artifact-free, stable surround stems with complete downmix compatibility.

“We are very excited about our new Orban openGear audio processing platform and see this as a major development for both Orban and the wider broadcast industry,” Orban’s President, David Day stated. “With the Orban openGear platform, customers can specify a wide range of I/O options and functionality from a huge supplier base and not rely solely on Orban for this capability, while giving our customers easy access to Orban’s renowned audio processing technology that is already the mainstay of many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.”

“Our iSurround 3D algorithm outperforms all other surround decoders in channel discreteness, envelopment, and original spatial location,” said Mike Pappas, Orban America’s Vice President of Business Development. “It’s a radical new approach to rendering that not only provides the complete downmix compatibility needed for TV surround production, but also provides the range of control necessary to upmix legacy stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 up to 11.1 for those applications that require a more immersive, cinematic sound experience.”

The new Orban openGear suite of processing solutions is available now through all of Orban’s dealers worldwide. Visit NAB booth N2024 for a demonstration.

# # #

About Orban: For over 45 years, Orban has set the benchmark for professional best-in-class audio processing worldwide and continues to provide state-of-the-art audio solutions for live performance venues and content creators, as well as radio, TV and Internet broadcasters. Applications include radio and streaming audio processing, loudness measurement and control, multichannel surround audio rendering and digital audio processing and monitoring for industry leaders including ABC, BBC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, FOX, iHeart, NBC, NHK and SKY. Orban Labs’ offices are in Pennsauken, NJ right across the river from Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA and Ludwigsburg, Germany. For more information on Orban, please visit our website www.orban.com, email us info@orban.com or phone us at 856-719-9900.