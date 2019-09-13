OCONNOR INTRODUCES CAMERA SUPPORT SYSTEM FEATURING ALL-NEW ULTIMATE 1040 FLUID HEAD AND FLOWTECH100 TRIPOD

Visit OConnor at IBC2019, Stand 12.E65

BURBANK, Calif. — Sept. 12, 2019 — OConnor today introduced a camera support system that pairs the all-new Ultimate 1040 fluid head with the multi-award-winning flowtech100 tripod. This exclusive system combines the world-renowned precision and versatility of OConnor's fluid heads with the unique speed of flowtech's carbon-fiber tripod technology, allowing professional camera operators to move from heavier to lighter payload camera setups quickly and without compromise.

Now fitted with OConnor's popular large Euro Plate as standard, the Ultimate 1040 allows for greater head capacity than its 1030 predecessor, bringing the maximum payload at 5 inches center of gravity from 35 pounds up to 45 pounds (20 kilograms) while retaining the same performance and ergonomic features found in the signature 1030.

The Ultimate 1040 is made of high-performance magnesium and aluminum alloys with stainless steel, and the head is finished with genuine carbon fiber to match the modern, sleek look of the flowtech100 tripod. The head also features the same construction found in larger OConnor heads, including wide tilt bearings for extra stability even at the highest payloads.

OConnor's Ultimate 1040 head offers a wealth of features including the stepless, ultra-smooth pan-and-tilt fluid drag specifically enhanced to provide ultimate control and stability, as well as the patented OConnor Sinusoidal Counterbalance system that provides true, accurate balance at any point in the tilt range. Operators will appreciate that the system counterbalances down to zero, a welcome advantage given the trend to lighter-weight cameras.

"Featuring the widest payload in its class, our Ultimate 1040 fluid head can now accommodate a payload of up to 45 pounds and is built to deliver consistent results on even the most demanding sets," said Steve Turner, product manager, OConnor. "Combining the new Ultimate 1040 with flowtech means camera operators can pan and tilt a camera on set with the pinpoint precision of larger film fluid heads and with the speed and agility of run-and-gun crews. And most important, the OConnor ‘Feel the difference' ultra-smooth movement remains the same, regardless of payload."

Featuring the world’s fastest-deploying legs, the flowtech100 tripod provides cinematographers with an incredibly fast, lightweight, and easy-to-setup camera support system. Revolutionary quick-release brakes allow the tripod’s legs to be deployed instantly and simultaneously, and they adjust automatically to the ground’s surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The tripod’s versatile hinge-lock mechanism combined with its durable rubber feet allow for the capture of extremely low and high shots, regardless of space limitations or terrain. Exceptional torsional stiffness also ensures the flowtech100 will not twist during camera-panning movements.

OConnor’s Ultimate 1040 – flowtech100 system, including rubber feet, carry handle, and case, will be available in October and is priced at $10,800. The Ultimate 1040 head is also available separately and is priced at $7,850, and the flowtech100 tripod sells separately for $2,675.

Cinematographers and camera operators will have the opportunity to experience OConnor's innovative system for the first time at IBC2019 in Amsterdam at Stand 12.E65.

More information about the OConnor Ultimate 1040 flowtech system can be found at www.ocon.com/1040.

# # #

A Snapshot of OConnor

OConnor products have long been the choice of professional cinematographers worldwide and are renowned for their smooth feel, fluid movement, and intuitive control. In addition to fluid heads and robust tripods, OConnor offers a range of camera and lens accessories. All OConnor products are engineered to support the demands of today's challenging and precision-focused camera work. For more information, visit www.ocon.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VPS/190912OConnor.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/VPS/OConnor-Ultimate_1040_with_flowtech100.jpg

Description of Photos: A first look at the OConnor Ultimate 1040 – flowtech100 camera support system.