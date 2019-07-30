Nuvo Rattles the Rafters With New Family of 8-Inch Passive Subwoofers and Matching Digital Amplifiers

Visit Legrand at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — July 30, 2019 — Legrand today introduced a new family of Nuvo 8-inch in-ceiling and in-wall passive subwoofers and matching digital amplifiers. Optimized for small, medium, and large home theaters and audio installations, the three compact single and dual subwoofers deliver a powerful, low-frequency impact, while the wall- and rack-mount amplifiers are packed with convenience features for maximum versatility.

For smaller installations, the NV-SUBIC8 in-ceiling subwoofer features a round magnetic grill — with an optional square grill available — and an infinite baffle design for maximum placement flexibility. The NV-SUBIW8 and NV-SUBIWDUAL8 in-wall single and dual subwoofers are designed for medium and large projects, respectively. Both units feature a sealed cabinet constructed of durable MDF for a distortion-free, superior bass experience. The NV-SUBIW8 offers a square magnetic grill, while the NV-SUBIWDUAL8's grill is rectangular. All three subwoofers are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Up to two NV-SUBIC8, NV-SUBIW8, and NV-SUBIWDUAL8 subwoofers can be deployed with their matching amplifiers: the 100W NV-SUBAMP100-xx, 200W NV-SUBAMP200-xx, and 500W NV-SUBAMP500-xx, respectively. All three units feature signal-sensing power activation, unfiltered LFE/RCA stereo inputs for connecting to most modern receivers, and variable crossover and phase control to match subwoofer output with the main speakers for premium performance and sound. A three-position EQ switch allows amplifier output to be tailored to any Nuvo in-ceiling or in-wall passive subwoofer.

The wall-mount NV-SUBAMP100-xx amplifier offers a convenient two-conductor connector to power an optional wireless receiver. The rack-mount NV-SUBAMP200-xx and NV-SUBAMP500-xx feature 12V DC trigger inputs and outputs, allowing them to control or be controlled by external devices. The NV-SUBAMP500-xx adds digital signal processing (DSP) for a variety of listening modes and an easy-to-navigate front screen. An IR input allows for simple use with control systems.

"Designed to integrate seamlessly with almost any audio system, the new Nuvo subwoofers and amplifiers pack a big punch in space-saving, discrete designs," said Fritz Werder, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV. "Delivering a stand-out bass response, the subwoofers bring a whole new dimension of detailed clarity to music and movies, while the amplifiers have all the performance and convenience features needed for an amazing system. Together, they make a powerful addition to audio installations of any size."

Legrand's new family of Nuvo subwoofers and amplifiers is available now. For more information on Nuvo audio solutions, please visit http://bit.ly/NuvoSubs.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplifies every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

